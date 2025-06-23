This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kelen McBreen

Hypothetical scenario catching steam online as the world speculates about American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

A viral post by popular 𝕏 user Lord Bebo hypothesized President Trump communicated with Iran to stage the attacks as part of a backdoor deal, with Infowars host Alex Jones posting a video breaking down the theory.

Jones said, “A lot of people are saying, ‘Oh, there’s a backroom deal right now with the Iranians and this is all face-saving, and Trump bombed these nuke bases but it didn’t destroy them and they already moved the uranium out so this is all a bunch of Kabuki theater.’ It was back then, but now I’m not sure. But, I hope that’s the case…”

The speculative scenario stems from the 2020 U.S. killing of Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s response attack, which was essentially a war theater act according to President Trump.

In a 2020 Fox News interview, POTUS said the Iranian regime let the U.S. know they were going to strike a certain area “outside of the perimeter” in order to appear like they were reacting to the Soleimani attack when in reality it was all for show.

“They [Iran] let us know, ‘Don’t move. We’re going to have to hit you back psychologically…’ We knew they weren’t going to hit inside the fort and the media was going, and now I reveal it,” Trump stated at the time.

He explained Iran was simply trying to “show strength” to their hardliners while intentionally aiming the missiles where they wouldn’t hurt U.S. troops and begging Trump, “Please don’t attack us. We’re not gonna hit you.”

Taking the 2020 Trump statement into account, Lord Bebo wrote the following summary as a potential explanation of Saturday’s strikes:

1) Iran’s nuclear facilities were evacuated and equipment moved out days in advance.

2) US publicly announced and made the upcoming strikes visible. We all saw the bombers moving in place and the news coverage predicting the strike.

3) The U.S. hence struck an empty Iranian nuclear facility, since the Iranians knew and evacuated it.

4) US satellites showed the evacuation of the facilities by the Iranians, hence the Americans knew the facility is are empty and not operational.

5) US and Iran held secret talks in Oman days before, no one knows what was agreed upon.

6) Trump essentially explained that such a deal was done previously. -> The attached video!

7) The only logical conclusion is that Iran and USA made a secret deal to end the war. – USA strikes empty facilities – Iran will retaliate but miss (like in the video explained) ->

“Just watch for the Iran response. Not the words, but the actual physical response. If it’s not too harsh on casualties, but looks big … I’m right. PS: It’s a geopolitical observation I made. I could be wrong. People need to understand that the governments are not telling us the truth most of the time and that not everything is as it seems. The authorities need consent, so they make shows for you. Don’t get upset. Just note it as a possible scenario. I’m not here to repeat the MSM talking points of any country, here you got the nuanced middle position I feel is right.”

#ad: Don’t wait for permission to protect your health.

Skip the corporate giants and buy directly from the ranch.

Rancher-Direct beef has:

🚫 No mRNA

🚫 No GMOs

🚫 No antibiotics

✅ 100% grass-fed

✅ Raised by real American ranchers

Get Your Beef Now

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

A high-ranking Iranian political source reportedly told Arabian Peninsula media outlet Amwaj.media that the Trump team “gave advance notice of bombings of nuclear sites and insisted they’re intended as ‘one-off.’ Signs of Trump seeking repeat of Jan 2020 (Soleimani killing=>symbolic Iranian retaliation).”

Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (R) commented on the report, writing, “This confirms what I’ve been saying, if true.”

Lord Bebo posted a longer thread breaking down the hypothesis in more detail:

Health Ranger Mike Adams appears to agree…

Copyright 2025 Infowars

Share