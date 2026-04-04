Remember when RFK Jr. was welcomed with sparklers and thunderous applause from Trump supporters in 2024?

It was the most unifying political moment I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime.

Kennedy, who had previously called Trump a “sociopath” and a “terrible human being,” was now singing his praises with a massive endorsement—on promises of ending the chronic disease epidemic, no new wars, and rebuilding the middle class.

Out of all three times I voted for Trump, this was by far the time I was most excited to cast my ballot.

Fast-forward a year and a half, and it’s become hard to ignore that what was promised in November 2024 isn’t shaping up the way many of us imagined.

The COVID shots are still on the market. The cost of living doesn’t feel meaningfully improved. No Epstein accountability. And we’re once again involved in another war in the Middle East.

I’d vote for Trump 10,000 more times before I’d ever vote for Kamala Harris. But I can’t say I’m excited to show up and vote Republican in the midterms.

And I’m not alone.

More and more people are starting to feel that things aren’t panning out the way Trump promised.

What’s been especially disappointing is how those concerns are treated. When people speak up, they’re mocked or dismissed—like if you’re not fully in line with Trump, you’re not MAGA.

But if there’s one thing we can learn from the left, it’s that when you eat your own, it doesn’t end well.

And unless MAGA takes the time to understand why supporters are turning on Trump, nothing will get better.

Today’s guest offers a look inside the mindset of one of those disenfranchised Trump voters.

His name is Bobby Sauce, an online political commentator and comedian known for being about as MAGA as it gets. He breaks down how his faith in Trump faded, and how he views Trump 2.0 now.

We hope you approach this conversation with a clear mind.

Bobby Sauce walked us straight through the moment things started to unravel for him—starting with the expectations most people had going into Trump’s return and how quickly that confidence began to collapse once reality set in.

He described how Trump supporters initially gave him the benefit of the doubt during his first term, even after decisions like lockdowns and Operation Warp Speed wreaked havoc for many.

“We kind of gave him the pass for that and said, you know, this is an unprecedented thing,” Bobby said, explaining that many believed things would be different the second time around.

But then came the promises that felt unmistakable, especially around transparency and accountability.

“He said he’s going to release the Epstein files,” Bobby recalled, along with a broader set of commitments that created real expectations among supporters.

What changed wasn’t subtle. It was abrupt.

“When it came out that, oh, we’re actually not going to release the Epstein files… and then it’s like, oh, the Epstein files case is closed,” he said, describing the moment people started to reassess everything else.

The reaction from leadership made it worse. “Are you guys still talking about this? How could you talk about this? And now I don’t want your support if you talk about this.”

That’s when things started shifting internally for a lot of people. “This is something that’s black and white. It’s very blatant,” Bobby said, explaining why it triggered a broader reevaluation. Once that perspective changed, everything else started to look a lot different.

“Slowly but surely all these things started to fall apart,” he said, pointing to promises around “no new wars,” deportations, and the economy. What once felt like messaging started to feel like contradiction.

And once that trust breaks, the tone of everything changes. “When he posts… these dumb memes… it just doesn’t hit the same.”

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The frustration doesn’t stop with leadership. Bobby highlighted the ecosystem surrounding leadership, especially voices that claim to represent the movement but shut down criticism from within.

He described a growing divide where people who agree on “95% of things” are suddenly treated like outsiders for questioning the remaining 5%.

“They’re smearing people that agree with them on 95% of things as basically the left,” Bobby said, pointing out how quickly labels get weaponized. The irony, in his view, is hard to miss. “You’re demonizing people on the right in the exact same ways that people on the left demonize the right.”

What bothers Bobby most is the shift from principles to team loyalty.

“I’m not loyal to a team,” he said plainly. “Anybody that is loyal to a team outside or beyond what their principles are, you’re just a cheerleader.”

This creates something deeper than disagreement—it fractures the very foundation that held people together in the first place. “All you’re doing is fracturing what is left of this cohesive unit and then blaming us for fracturing it.”

And when people start noticing that contradiction, the reaction they get only reinforces it. “You’re going to ‘other’ us now simply because we disagree with you on this very small line of things.”

At that point, it stops feeling like a movement and starts feeling like enforcement.

Bobby pulled back the curtain on something he believes is driving much of the behavior behind the scenes—money, access, and incentives that quietly shape what people say and don’t say.

He lays out how influence can be bought without it being obvious. “If somebody says, I will give you $20,000 a month to support this brand… how many people… are going to forego the money… by sticking to my principle?”

The pressure doesn’t always come upfront. It builds over time. “Four months, five months in… they say, hey, you know, we really don’t feel so comfortable… if you disagree on this policy.”

At that point, the choice becomes real. Speak honestly and lose income, or stay aligned and keep the benefits.

“When you really face somebody with the prospect of losing 20, 30, 40% of their income… I think a lot of people would take that deal,” he said.

That’s where Bobby draws a line between creators. Those who depend on the system versus those who don’t.

“If your primary income stream is not your social media… you don’t need this to live,” he explained, placing himself in that category. “I would make zero dollars to say the thing that I believe is right… because that’s my North Star.”

Meanwhile, others are navigating a different reality. “You have these other people that are making millions of dollars pushing MAGA slop content,” he said, describing the incentives that keep certain narratives intact.

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By the end, everything converged into one central idea—not abandonment, but disengagement.

Bobby made it clear: He’s not switching sides. He’s not planning to vote Democrat out of spite. But something more subtle is happening, something that could have bigger consequences.

“What most people are thinking is that you’re just going to get me to not participate at all,” he said.

That transformation matters because it doesn’t show up as opposition. It shows up as silence.

“I hope the right wins,” he added with hesitation. “But if you guys are going to poop on my lawn just the same, then what good is it?”

Bobby still sees value in local elections. In fact, he’ll likely support Republicans in his state. But at the national level, the equation is changing—fast.

“Does that mean that they will gain my vote for the next presidential election? Maybe not.”

That uncertainty is the bigger signal. It reflects a base that isn’t flipping, but isn’t automatically showing up either.

And in a political environment where turnout decides everything, that kind of disengagement can reshape the entire outcome.

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We want to thank Bobby Sauce for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show Tuesday. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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