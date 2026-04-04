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Theresa M Douglas's avatar
Theresa M Douglas
1d

1. federal judges have been in the way since January 2025. Gumming up every executive order.

2. Rinos in the Senate are not on board.

And Thune is a RAT.

3. The Deep State global empire is full board tearing up the GOP with payoffs.

4. RFK is not getting full support so he can do his job

5. The Supreme Court swing vote members have been threatened.

6. the Biased media keeps lying

7. DOGE was hog-tied

8. Most of these DC politicians really are weirdos

9. Jerome Powell sucks

10. Gas prices in America are controlled by global events

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Missi Baird's avatar
Missi Baird
1d

Trump isn’t perfect but he’s actually TRYING To fix the mess that Obama started and Biden continued on steroids. All the woke nonsense, don’t know what a woman is and kids can change genders between recess and lunch, schools saying parents have no right to know anything about what’s going on at school with their kids, locking down the entire country for the Plandemic and forced people to stay at home, not able to go out to eat (except NewScum) or get a haircut (except Nasty Nancy) but allowing everyone to cross the border unvetted and often with sick with contagious diseases. Dementia Joe was so braindead that his staff was running the country. Inflation was 21% overall with gas prices hitting an all time high, but the Dems say it’s Trumps fault because he’s not fixing their broken shit fast enough.

There may be some people who are disappointed in Trump but they need to take a good hard look at what the alternative would have been had Ditzy Kamal-La gotten elected. The only thing she was proficient at was word salads and cackling.

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