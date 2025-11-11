This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Democrat Senator Dick Durbin exposed Schumer’s shutdown plan during remarks on the Senate floor on Monday.

In a stunning admission, Durbin, the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the Democrats’ shutdown strategy was to starve children.

After 40 days of a government shutdown, eight Senate Democrats caved and joined the Republicans to advance legislation to reopen the government.

Durbin was one of the eight Democrats who joined the Republicans to advance legislation to reopen the government on Sunday evening.

Democrat Senators and Independents who caucus with Democrats voted in favor: King (ME) Fetterman (PA), Cortez Masto (NV), Shaheen (NH), Hassan (NH), Rosen (NM) Kaine (VA) and Dick Durbin (IL).

“Many of my friends are unhappy. They think we should have kept our government closed indefinitely to protest the policies of the Trump administration,” Durbin said.

Durbin admitted Schumer’s strategy was to starve children.

Durbin continued, “But I cannot accept a strategy which wages political battle at the expense of my neighbor’s paycheck or the food for his children.”

WATCH:

CNN also said the quiet part out loud on Sunday evening and admitted the Democrats own the shutdown.

Funding for SNAP benefits ran out on November 1st because of the Schumer Shutdown.

The fight over SNAP funding is still playing out in the courts as Congress finalizes legislation to reopen the government.

The US Supreme Court on Friday evening temporarily halted a lower court’s order requiring the Trump Administration to fund SNAP benefits for November.

Schumer shamelessly continued to blame Trump and Republicans for the government shutdown on Monday morning.

