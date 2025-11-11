This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

CNN said the quiet part out loud on Sunday evening after the Senate voted to advance legislation to reopen the government.

The US Senate on Sunday evening voted to break the filibuster, paving the way to reopen the government.

After 40 days of a government shutdown, eight Senate Democrats caved and joined the Republicans to advance legislation to reopen the government.

Democrat Senators and Independents who caucus with Democrats voted in favor: King (ME) Fetterman (PA), Cortez Masto (NV), Shaheen (NH), Hassan (NH), Rosen (NM) Kaine (VA) and Dick Durbin (IL).

The Motion to Invoke Cloture on the House-passed continuing resolution was passed on the 15th attempt by a vote of 60-40. Republicans plan to amend the bill and attach three full-year-long appropriations bills.

The Democrats held Americans hostage for more than a month.

They even admitted it privately and said they would keep the government shut down until planes are falling out of the sky.

CNN said the quiet part out loud last night and admitted the Democrats own the shutdown.

“You’re looking live at the Senate floor as the Democratic filibuster has been broken,” CNN said on Sunday evening.

WATCH:

The Senate is expected to reconvene on Monday to vote on the spending packages.

Speaker Johnson on Monday said he will call House members back to Washington as soon as possible to vote.

“At the very moment that they [Senate] do that final vote I will call all House members to return to Washington as quickly as possible. We’ll give a 36 hour formal and official notice so that we can vote as soon as possible to pass the amended CR bill to get it to the President’s desk,” Johnson said on Monday morning.

Johnson added, “[Trump] is very anxious to get the government reopened.”

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

