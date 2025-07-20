Editorial credit: Vic Hinterlang / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was shot in the face by an illegal alien during a robbery in New York City on Saturday evening.

The illegal entered the US in 2023 on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

The agent miraculously survived and shot back at the illegal alien.

According to reports, two men on a moped approached the off-duty agent and his female friend while they were sitting next to the Hudson River in Fort Washington Park.

One suspect, Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, fired shots at the off-duty agent, striking him in the face and arm.

The agent shot back multiple times and wounded Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez.

The Border Patrol agent underwent surgery and is expected to survive. The wounded illegal was taken into custody. The other suspect is still at large.

The New York Post reported:

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was shot in the face after being robbed by a moped-riding illegal immigrant in a New York City park — but he shot back and wounded his attacker, according to sources. The 42-year-old off-duty agent and a female companion were sitting on a rock along the Hudson River in Fort Washington Park in Manhattan when they were approached by the two men on a moped around 11:50 p.m., according to police sources. After a brief exchange and tussle, one of the moped-riding men fired a gun and hit the victim in the face and left forearm. The federal agent is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive. The man then drew his own pistol and fired multiple shots at the preps, according to the NYPD.

The illegal alien who shot the off-duty agent had prior felony arrests and a deportation order.

“The officer, who was off duty at the time, is currently in the hospital in stable condition. One of the alleged perpetrators was an illegal alien with prior arrests for felony 2nd and 3rd degree assault and an order of deportation,” The Department of Homeland Security said.

Update: The Department of Homeland Security released footage of the illegal alien ambushing and shooting the Border Patrol agent in NYC.

WATCH:

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted a photo of Miguel Francisco Mora Munez, courtesy of DHS:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share