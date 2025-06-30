This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

The monster who brutally murdered two heroic Idaho firefighters in a wicked scheme has been identified.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Monday they had identified the gunman as Wess Roley.

The official asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, multiple first responders were hot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, while responding to a brush fire. Two people were gunned down, and another was injured after a madman ambushed them.

The third firefighter is reportedly “fighting for his life” after surgery and is currently in a stable condition.

FBI assets were deployed to the scene to provide tactical and operational support.

It is believed that Roley set the blaze in the woods as bait for first responders, who responded to the scene at around 2 pm.

As ABC News reported, the incident started after a small but growing brush fire broke out on Canfield Mountain. When fire personnel responded to the blaze, they got shot at by an individual in the woods.

“We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional,” Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said during a Sunday night news conference. “These firefighters did not have a chance.”

Norris went on to say that the gunman was apparently hiding in the rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle. He noted that he instructed deputies to fire back.

The shooter was later found neutralized on Canfield Mountain with a firearm nearby. It’s not clear whether he took his own life or was taken down by law enforcement.

