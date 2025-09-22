This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and President Donald Trump chummed it up at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service Sunday, appearing to bury the hatchet following their famous split.

The pair were seen shaking hands, sitting together and speaking to one another at Kirk’s memorial at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.

“Charlie managed to bring the two of them back together!” commented journalist Nick Sortor.

Musk and Trump had a bad falling out earlier this year after the former began criticizing the president’s Big Beautiful Bill, which he criticized for being loaded with unnecessary pork barrel spending that would ultimately undo cuts made by his Department of Government Efficiency.

Copyright 2025 Infowars

