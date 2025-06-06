This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

The most famous bromance on the planet was very publicly put through the wringer today.

Business titan Elon Musk and Donald Trump went after each other with a vengeance.

For several days Elon Musk has made public his disdain for the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) that President Trump is pushing to to cut taxes, cut the trade deficit, keep power away from Democrats, and bring jobs to America.

Yesterday tension between Trump and Elon Musk boiled over after the President responded to Elon’s trashing of the Big Beautiful Bill and its spending levels, sparking a very public feud between the two business giants.

Things really went off the rails when Elon Musk accused President Trump of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Elon followed up the tweet with “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

But Elon was not done yet. Musk later tweeted out video of President Trump speaking with Jeffrey Epstein at a Mar-a-Lago party in 1992 with NFL cheerleaders.

This was a low blow that will be hard to walk back.

Of course, the very public spat made headlines around the world. Supporters wondered if this was the end of the dynamic duo.

On Thursday night there was a glimmer of hope.

Elon Musk agreed that he and President Trump should "make peace."

Billionaire Trump supporter Bill Ackman later today tweeted out on X that President Trump and Elon Musk "should make peace for the benefit of our great country."

Elon Musk responded to the tweet, "You're not wrong."

There is a glimmer of hope.

It's never a dull moment with President Trump 2.0 and Elon Musk.

