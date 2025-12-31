The Vigilant Fox

Linda Langenbacher
1h

Excellent article! I think that one of the best results of the pandemic is that all of this started to get exposed. That NOBODY was allowed to say ANYTHING about this was the tell-tale that OPENED so many EYES! Thank you for this!

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
27m

Part of the problem is that vaccinology is based on the repeatable and verifiable science that if you inject foreign proteins (or the message to make them) into the body, you will get a serum antibody response. The science then morphs into religious zealotry with the idea that those serum antibodies will protect the injected person from becoming infected and spreading it to others, none of which is true. Even if the products were made safer, the idea of injecting them still wouldn’t work. https://rumble.com/v717iku-follow-the-science-except-when-its-wrong.html

