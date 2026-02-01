The Vigilant Fox

User's avatar
Maliya's avatar
Maliya
4h

Barry Young, modern day hero.

Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
2h

We can only learn from history when we take the time to read it. Or we are doomed to repeat it.

Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil

Hannah Arendt

https://www.thebritishacademy.ac.uk/blog/hannah-arendts-lessons-for-our-times-the-banality-of-evil-totalitarianism-and-statelessness/

They Thought They Were Free

The Germans, 1933-45

Milton Mayer

https://press.uchicago.edu/Misc/Chicago/511928.htm

And under appreciated Victor Klemperer

I Shall Bear Witness (1933 to 1941)

To The Bitter End (1942 to 1945)

The Lesser Evil (1945 to 1959).

Survivor by Christopher Hitchens

The Atlantic, December, 2004 https://web.archive.org/web/20120823234807/https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2004/12/survivor/303614/

I Will Bear Witness:

https://www.commentary.org/articles/daniel-johnson/what-victor-klemperer-saw/

