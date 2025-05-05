The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For decades, Big Pharma has convinced us that aging bones are a disease.

They gave it a name (osteoporosis).

They built a treatment.

Then they sold it to millions.

It was all built on a lie.

And the cruel irony? The drugs they’re pushing to “fix” osteoporosis are quietly making bones more brittle, not stronger.

In this report, you’ll learn the fatal flaws of modern medicine’s approach to treating osteoporosis—and what makes diagnosing this disease rigged by design.

The information in this report comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the eye-opening details on the osteoporosis scam, read the full 8000-word report below.

To truly understand modern medicine, you must first see that the industry operates exactly like a sales funnel.

Step 1: Screen everyone.

Step 2: Redefine “normal” so millions are suddenly “sick.”

Step 3: Sell them drugs.

Step 4: Treat the inevitable side effects with more drugs.

Step 5: Repeat.

That’s not healthcare. That’s a really effective business model.

Preventive medicine is a trap.

They tell us that screening saves lives. But does it?

It turns healthy people into customers for life.

• BP thresholds keep getting lower → more prescriptions

• Cholesterol risk calculators overestimate by 5–6x

• Doctors just follow “guidelines” that are rigged by industry

Another great example of this is mammograms.

Mammograms were sold to us as lifesaving.

But studies now show that’s not true. In fact, they:

• Miss fast-growing cancers

• Catch generally harmless slow-growing cancers

• Create false positives

• Cause trauma and unnecessary surgeries and even mastectomies

Radiologists profit. Women suffer.

Then there’s the DEXA scan scam.

DEXA scans compare your bones to a 30-year-old’s.

So if you’re older than 30, just aging normally, like we’re supposed to, makes you “osteopenic” or “osteoporotic”... Compared to a 30-year-old.

Imagine that.

A mere 5% difference in the scan can shift your diagnosis by a full decade of bone loss.

A false diagnosis leads to a lifetime of drugs and fear.

After it is determined that you have osteoporosis, the first line of attack is, you guessed it, a drug.

A bisphosphonate, to be exact.

We’re told drugs like Fosamax and Reclast are supposed to “strengthen” bones.

But in reality, they kill bone-remodeling cells called osteoclasts—leaving you with brittle, “old” bone.

What?!

And it gets worse.

Side effects include:

• Jaw death

• Spontaneous fractures

• Atrial fibrillation

• Flu-like illness

• Esophageal cancer

And yes—they can cause more fractures.

Make it make sense.

The FDA even quietly warned about them back in 2008.

Concerned about the risks of bisphosphonates?

presents a comprehensive, evidence-based analysis that challenges mainstream osteoporosis treatment.

midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-great-osteoporosis-scam

The human body is pretty remarkable. And that includes our bones.

Bone is dynamic, alive, and constantly remodeling based on the stresses you place on it.

We see this with astronauts. Less stress on their bones due to a lower gravitational force leads to a loss of bone density.

But modern medicine is just a numbers game.

It treats numbers, not patients. If a scan or blood test improves, it’s called a success—even if the patient feels worse or dies sooner.

That’s how they justify these drugs.

Sure, maybe bisphosphonates build bone, but it’s brittle and inflexible because it ends up killing osteoclasts.

Compressive strength goes up, mobility goes down.

So, if the scans just compare everyone’s bones to 30-year-old bones to get a diagnosis, what actually leads to real osteoporosis?

outlines the actual causes:

• Immobility (sitting all day destroys bones)

• Hormonal imbalances (progesterone is key)

• Chronic inflammation

• Nutrient deficiencies

• Fluoride and prescription drugs

• Environmental toxins

None of these things require expensive drugs to fix. It’s all about your lifestyle.

Progesterone is particularly powerful.

For whatever reason, estrogen gets all the attention—but progesterone is the hormone that makes bones flexible and resilient.

It helps bones bend instead of break. Great!

Low progesterone = brittle bones.

Thankfully, supplementing it safely can be a game-changer—especially for women.

One of the most overlooked keys to aging is zeta potential—the body’s electrical stability.

It affects:

• Fluid flow

• Bone strength

• Aging

Potassium citrate helps restore it—and improves bone architecture.

But no one’s talking about it because there’s no money in it.

Where have we heard that before?

Ancient Chinese texts linked bone health to kidneys, vitality cycles, and the marrow.

They had it figured out thousands of years ago.

And modern science now confirms:

• Kidneys regulate minerals and vitamin D

• Kidney decline = bone decline

• Vitality is real—and it peaks and fades in 7–8 year cycles

If you’ve been told you have osteoporosis, you should check your parathyroid right away.

Many “mystery illness” patients have undiagnosed parathyroid adenomas.

Just one small tumor can:

• Pull calcium from your bones

• Trigger depression, fatigue, bone pain

• Cause fractures, confusion, high BP, and more

And it’s easily fixable… if you catch it.

Here’s what actually builds bone (without Big Pharma):

• Walking daily

• Gentle strength training

• Pool therapy & Tai Chi

• Topical progesterone

• Key minerals (boron, manganese, strontium, K2, silica)

It’s also very helpful to stop taking drugs that destroy bones (PPIs, steroids, SSRIs, etc.).

When you walk more, eat well, support hormones, and fix root causes, your bones rebuild.

No scripts. No side effects. No dependency.

But there’s no billion-dollar business model in that.

Bone reflects your environment, movement, diet, stress, and aging.

It’s not just scaffolding—it’s living intelligence.

The sooner we stop treating it like lifeless plastic, the better off we’ll be.

Big Pharma’s bone drugs fix your numbers.

They don’t fix your bones.

They don’t fix your pain.

They don’t fix the root causes.

We have to stop playing their numbers game.

If this information helped you see through the illusion, share it.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

