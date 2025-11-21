Screenshot: Howie Mandel Does Stuff

Loving father and TV powerhouse Howie Mandel had an unexpected moment on air when his daughter and co-host, Jackie, grew testy with conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly in the studio.

Mandel is known for his upbeat, gentle personality, but when he saw his daughter getting a little too confrontational toward O’Reilly, he stepped in and told her she was being too “woke.”

It all started when O’Reilly laid out what he believes is the most effective and humane way to handle the illegal immigration crisis right now.

O’REILLY: “Everyone here undocumented right now, and I suggested this to President Trump… has to register with the federal government within 30 days. Everybody has to give the federal government their status, where they live, and whether they’re employed or not.

“Federal government gets that information, and then they run it through the computer system to see if there’s a warrant against those people… If they don’t, then the federal government sends them back a piece of paper or whatever… that allows them not to be picked up. So it’d be like a cop asking for your, ‘Let me see your ID’… That’s the way to do it.”

HOWIE: “That is a good idea.”

JACKIE: “Really? Stop any brown person and say, ‘Show me you’re allowed to be here?’”

HOWIE: “No, no, no. He’s saying—”

JACKIE: “They wouldn’t go up to you and say, ‘Show me that you’re allowed to be here.’”

HOWIE: “No, if they think that somebody’s—”

JACKIE: “Why would they think that?”

HOWIE: “But you’re going two steps ahead.”

O’REILLY: “It’s probable cause.”

JACKIE: “Because of the color of their skin.”

HOWIE: “No, no, you’re being a little more woke. Because that’s not why.”

JACKIE: “Okay. Why would they stop them and ask them if they’re allowed to be here then?”

At this point, O’Reilly was ready to defend himself as she continued to press him, but Howie stayed involved, choosing to handle his daughter himself.

HOWIE: “Probable cause… If they were not a criminal and they knew that there was a pathway and they were going to get a paper that guaranteed that they weren’t going to get swept up by ICE, is that not a good idea?”

WATCH:

The full conversation between O’Reilly, Mandel, and his daughter is available here:

Share