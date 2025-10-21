STORY #1 - Banks in the UK are now tracking the carbon footprint of each purchase made by their customers—from groceries to clothes—just as the government rolls out Digital ID.

What was once dismissed as a conspiracy is happening now in real time. NatWest, one of Britain’s biggest banks, has introduced a “carbon score” to rate customers’ spending habits. While others encouraged people to rent clothes instead of buying them to reduce their “carbon impact.”

A 2019 report from ARUP and C40 Cities outlined exactly where this leads: a world where people are limited to three new clothing items per year, zero meat or dairy, and one short flight—every three years.

Critics warn this dystopian system isn’t coming, it’s being built through your bank account—and it’s already here.

Will Americans wake up and fight back before it’s too late?

Watch the full episode here.

STORY #2 - The propaganda to normalize World War III has begun—and it’s right in plain sight.

A UK outlet is conditioning men to accept conscription, reviving the same white-feather tactics used in World War I to shame those who refused to fight. It’s even telling readers to “be prepared to be shamed” if they don’t enlist.

World leaders are speaking as if war is a done deal. Serbia’s president admitted that “all countries are preparing for war,” while U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith warned, “The next fight is coming. Trust me, it’s coming.”

Economist Martin Armstrong has long cautioned that economic collapse would push the West toward global conflict. That collapse is now closer than ever—and the propaganda machine is already preparing us for it.

The script for World War III is being written in real time. The only question is: will anyone stop it before the world crosses the point of no return?

Watch the full episode here.

STORY #3 - Canadian homeowners are waking up to the unthinkable—the land beneath their feet may no longer be theirs.

A shocking British Columbia Supreme Court ruling has stripped private titles from longtime residents and handed them to the Cowichan Tribes, citing “Aboriginal title” under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

On August 7, the court placed 7.5 square kilometers of Richmond, BC, under tribal control—erasing generations of private ownership overnight. One hundred and fifty families were blindsided, receiving letters warning that their mortgages and land titles were suddenly “compromised.” Many say they never imagined something like this could happen in Canada.

What’s framed as “reconciliation,” critics warn, is actually a UN-backed land grab in disguise—one that puts local land under global control. They argue UNDRIP isn’t about Indigenous empowerment, but about advancing “smart city” surveillance and centralized governance.

If your land and your home isn’t safe from this, what is?

Watch the full episode here.

