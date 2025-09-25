This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

On Wednesday night, a man opened fire outside the main gate of the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that an unnamed suspect opened fire outside of the main gate of the Nellis Base and then proceeded to point his gun at security officers at the gate.

The move by the suspect prompted the base security on duty to fire back at the suspect, which resulted in the suspect being shot in the leg.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspect but did reveal he was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Per The Daily Mail:

A gunman opened fire outside of an Air Force base in Nevada linked to Area 51, according to police. The unknown suspect ‘fired rounds’ at the main gate of the site and was ‘behaving erratically’ around 12.30 am Wednesday in Las Vegas, a Nellis AFB spokesperson told the Daily Mail. Security officers then ‘challenged the suspect who pointed his firearm at them,’ the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The alleged gunman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries after a tourniquet was applied.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

LOOK:

In a Facebook post, Nellis Air Force Base announced that it has since opened its main gate again this morning.

Area 51, one of the United States’ government’s most secretive military sites, operates under the jurisdiction of Nellis Air Force Base.

Mysteries have long surrounded the site due to the military testing advanced aircrafts at the location, which in turn has sparked UFO rumors.

Last year, while being interviewed by Joe Rogan, President Trump discussed the topic of Area 51 and UFOs.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share