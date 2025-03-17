This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

The woman who knocked President Trump directly in the face with a microphone Friday has finally been identified, and you won’t be surprised to find out that she’s a rabid leftist.

As we highlighted, Trump supporters are concerned that such a lapse of security could occur, with many noting that anything could have been placed on the microphone as a way of harming Trump.

The woman’s identity remained unknown for two days before she was identified by Laura Loomer as NPR reporter Danielle Kurtzleben.

Loomer noted that Kurtzleben “is the newly appointed White House reporter for NPR and a massive Trump hater and LGBTQ advocate who once suggested during the 2024 campaign that Trump only spoke in Howell, Michigan because it has ties to the KKK.”

Kurtzleben has been obsessively covering trangender issues.

“Did she hit President Trump in the face on purpose?” Loomer wondered.

How is someone who clearly hates Trump allowed to get this close to him?

Is NPR going to issue any kind of statement of apology?

