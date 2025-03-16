This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Trump supporters have expressed concern and frustration over a lapse in security surrounding the President following an incident on Friday when he was knocked in the face by a ‘reporter’ holding a microphone on a long boom pole.

Trump was answering questions on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One when the incident occurred.

At first it seemed funny.

While his reaction was typically priceless and has already spawned plenty of memes, many have pointed out that this was a serious breach.

Supporters on X noted that anything could have been placed on the mic that was thrust into the President’s face.

Others noted that reporter was not immediately removed and detained or subsequently questioned.

Indeed, she hasn’t even been identified.

Others wanted to know if the Secret Service even bothered to confiscate and test the implement for potential harmful substances.

Different angles of the incident show the woman holding the boom mic, apparently unable to control it from that distance.

Likely this was just a clumsy woman trying to hold the mic, but given that there are agents of enemy governments, as well as deranged leftists out there intent on assassinating Trump, actions should immediately be taken within the Secret Service.

