STORY #1 - Operation Lockstep is in full swing and advancing fast. One by one, nations are adopting Digital ID, and Switzerland is the latest to fall in line—pitched as “voluntary” today, destined to be mandatory tomorrow.

Look at Australia. Lawmakers swore their Digital ID bill was optional when it passed in December 2024. Now, just months later, citizens will need age checks to perform a basic Google search. First it’s convenience, then it’s control.

In Switzerland, voters narrowly approved the measure after rejecting it in 2021. Officials promised choice and privacy, but the World Economic Forum admits the real plan: tying Digital ID to banking, healthcare, civic participation, and even speech.

Lily Tang Williams warns it was China’s first step into a social credit nightmare. And while Ron DeSantis insists it won’t happen in the U.S., Real ID laws and federal bills like KOSA are already laying the groundwork.

The warning signs are flashing bright red. Do we resist now—or sleepwalk into a digital dictatorship with no way out?

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

And get a free copy of Rick Hill’s book at rncstore.com/pages/ricksbundle.

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - Canada has given citizens one year to surrender their firearms, calling it a “voluntary” buyback. But the reality is clear—by October 2026, anyone who refuses will face criminal charges.

Officials claim no one is being forced, yet once the deadline passes, simply keeping your own property will make you a criminal. That isn’t voluntary—it’s mandatory thinly disguised as choice.

History leaves no room for doubt. The British disarmed the colonies before the Revolution. The Ottomans before the Armenian genocide. The Soviets and Cambodians before mass killings. Even Australia, long praised as a model, later sent soldiers into the streets during COVID—dragging citizens into quarantine camps against their will.

The warning is unmistakable: when governments disarm the people, freedom does not survive. The question now is whether Canadians will defend their rights—or watch history repeat itself on their own soil.

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: Want real freedom from inflation and Wall Street?

There’s one asset that’s transforming retirement wealth faster than anything else on the market: crypto inside an IRA.

Smart investors are moving fast as the crypto market outpaces investment returns on Wall Street.

Visit DailyPulseCrypto.com to start building real wealth in a crypto IRA you control and get up to $2,500 in free crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Book your free consultation at DailyPulseCrypto.com and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - Horror in Michigan as a gunman rammed his truck into a church, opened fire on worshippers, and set the sanctuary ablaze—another chilling sign of violence against Christians in America.

The suspect, 40-year-old Iraq War veteran Thomas Jacob Sanford, was killed in a shootout with police. Authorities say he drove a 2008 GMC Sierra into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, where bomb squads later uncovered improvised explosive devices.

Sanford’s past only raises more questions. A former Marine who served in Iraq, he displayed conflicting political signs at his home, leaving his true beliefs—and his motive—shrouded in mystery.

President Trump called it “yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States,” urging prayers for the victims and demanding an end to the bloodshed.

But with attacks on churches increasing, Americans are left to wonder: how many more sanctuaries must burn before our leaders act?

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share