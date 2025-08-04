This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

It’s been one week since the British government’s odious ‘Online Safety Act’ came into force and basically everything on the Internet is now blocked.

The legislation was presented as an effort to protect children from seeing things they shouldn’t be seeing online.

However, to absolutely no one’s surprise, it’s already being used to eviscerate free speech.

The first thing that was blocked were videos of protests outside hotels where the government is housing illegal immigrants on the taxpayer’s dime.

British users of X shared screenshots of messages that popped up while they attempted to view footage from the protests, which started in Epping after a migrant sexually assaulted a teenage girl and have since spread around the country.

Funny that because we also learned this week that an “elite” police squad of officers has been tasked with monitoring spicy tweets about migration.

The Telegraph report states:

An elite team of police officers is to monitor social media for anti-migrant sentiment amid fears of summer riots. Detectives will be drawn from forces across the country to take part in a new investigations unit that will flag up early signs of potential civil unrest. The division, assembled by the Home Office, will aim to “maximise social media intelligence” gathering after police forces were criticised over their response to last year’s riots.

Probably purely a coincidence, right?

Also probably purely a coincidence that a shady government outfit now known as the National Security and Online Information Team (NSOIT) has been lobbying social media companies to take action against users who post what it describes as “concerning narratives” about immigration and ‘two tier policing’.

Previously known as the ‘Counter Disinformation Unit’, it was formerly tasked with identifying and monitoring COVID lockdown dissenters during the pandemic.

Today we learn that this spying operation actively used web trawling tools originally created to hunt for jihadist terrorists to find critics of ‘asylum’ hotels instead.

While censoring dissenting voices is evidently a primary focus for elements within the British Deep State, a whole host of other stuff has been blocked.

Whether this is intentional and nefarious or just a result of the massively broad terms of what the government could possibly consider ‘harmful’ or ‘hateful’ content, or whether the social media companies just don’t know, or just don’t want to take any chances, remains to be determined.

X user Chris Middleton shared an enraging thread of some of the stuff Brits can’t see anymore.

Yes, can’t talk about that. We all know why.

Can you even see that post? Probably not if you’re in the UK.

And as already mentioned…

A witty X account exposing how awful Britain has become, also blocked.

A whole host of other innocuous things…

Spotify…You cant listen to music now without the government’s permission.

Absolutely insane, and we’re only one week into this.

A petition to repeal the censorship has almost half a million signatures at time of writing.

