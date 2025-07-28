The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

It's going to get more and more obvious, as the state clamps down on counter messaging. They're losing control. Even the normies are going to figure it out soon.

Keep it up.

On a side note - what they're doing to western countries is demonic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture