X users in Britain are reporting that footage of rapidly growing anti-mass migration protests in the country is being blocked.

The development comes as the so called Online Safety Act law came into force for social media companies on Friday.

The law was passed by the previous Conservative government, just one of the many disastrous policies they embraced that led to the leftist Labour Party coming back into power with a massive majority last year.

British users of X shared screenshots of messages that popped up while they attempted to view footage from the protests, which started in Epping after a migrant sexually assaulted a teenage girl and have since spread around the country.

“Due to local laws, we are temporarily restricting access to this content until X estimates your age,” one of the messages in question reads.

The Free Speech Union remarked “Our fears appear to have been vindicated on the very first day of the Online Safety Act’s enactment.”

“If you have a standard X account in the UK – presumably the majority of British users – it appears that you may not be able to see any protest footage that contains violence. We’re aware of one censored post that shows an arrest being made,” the post added.

“We warned repeatedly about how censorious this piece of legislation would be,” it concludes.

The age checks are purported to be in place to block children from seeing pornographic content, however, they seem to have been broadened to any content deemed to be violent, or misinformative, at least on X.

Even parliamentary speeches, this one being about Pakistani rape gangs, are now blocked.

The government has threatened to fine any social media platform up to £18 million or 10 per cent of its global turnover, if it is deemed to have contravened the law.

X owner Elon Musk, while not specifically addressing the restriction of protest footage, said on Saturday that the Online Safety Act’s “purpose is suppression of the people.”

Meanwhile, close to 300,000 people at time of writing have signed an online petition calling for the repeal the Online Safety Act, surpassing the requirement for parliament to consider a motion for debate.

In response to the apparent censorship, searches for VPNs in Britain reportedly surged by over 700 per cent on Friday.

We also have this news emerging today…

The Telegraph report states:

An elite team of police officers is to monitor social media for anti-migrant sentiment amid fears of summer riots. Detectives will be drawn from forces across the country to take part in a new investigations unit that will flag up early signs of potential civil unrest. The division, assembled by the Home Office, will aim to “maximise social media intelligence” gathering after police forces were criticised over their response to last year’s riots.

So there’s a whole new “elite” unit monitoring spicy tweets, but criminals are just roaming free to do as they please.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage urged last week that owing to rampant crime and the unwillingness to deal with it, the country is on the verge of societal collapse.

