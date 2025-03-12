Flu Vaccine Exposed: The Shocking NIH Discovery They Don’t Want You to Know
“This might blow your mind.”
Two decades ago, CBS aired a bombshell report on the flu shot, revealing a truth that health officials didn’t want to admit. Despite flu shot uptake among seniors skyrocketing from 15% to 65%, flu deaths continued to climb.
NIH scientists were devastated. They expected the data to confirm the vaccine’s effectiveness. But instead, their own research shattered that assumption. So they assumed other factors must be “masking the true benefits of the shots.”
However, asreported at the time, “No matter how they crunched the numbers, they got the same disappointing result. Flu shots have not reduced deaths among the elderly.”
WATCH:
Atkisson, the reporter in the above clip, later left mainstream news to become an independent journalist focused on exposing Big Pharma, government corruption, and mainstream media lies.
Going back to the story, the scientists looked at the flu shot data of other countries in hopes of finding more optimistic data. But what they found instead was “the same poor results in Australia, France, Canada, and the UK.”
You can read their disappointing study here.
Rather than re-evaluating their approach, health officials doubled down. The CDC refused to acknowledge the failure and instead proposed a “roundabout way” of protecting seniors. Their new strategy? Inject kids to “protect grandma.”
Sound familiar? They used the same playbook during COVID. When the pharmaceutical product didn’t work as promised, they pushed mass vaccination of children—not to protect them, but to “shield vulnerable adults.”
This strategy failed 20 years ago, yet they’re still pushing the same flawed tactic today—despite children having nothing to gain while taking all the risk.
This disturbing reality prompted Kurt Metzger of The Jimmy Dore Show to say, “If they were doing this 20 years ago, they managed to make the same mistake again. That’s a little bit hard to believe it’s a mistake.”
Watch the Full Video Below:
Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this report, please do me a quick favor and follow me (@VigilantFox) for more posts like this one.
In other news, just exposed a truth that could bankrupt the antidepressant industry. Read more below:
Allowing senior government employees to spin through the revolving door to the Pharma $$$salary payday, after a career playing stupid (for various incentives) at the right time, has the same CORRUPTING impact as, allowing DoD flag and general officers to move directly into the Big Defense corporations upon retirement. THIS IS NOT ROCKET SCIENCE.
Couple more:
FCDC Doctors Found Flu Vaccine Ineffective/Harmful in 1960, The Findings Were Hidden: https://old.bitchute.com/video/njqLkT3EqJsP [2:17mins]
Dr. Ardis found that they used the flu shot participants as unwitting study groups for future vaccination (poison) protocols: Dr. Ardis Exposes the Influenza (Flu) Shot Fraud - If You Take IT YOU Are a Lab Rat: https://old.bitchute.com/video/QTb1GfWVy4fm [11:13mins] <---- must watch
These flu-shot campaigns - that have nothing to do with fighting the flu only turning us into human lap rats - were outlined in a 2005 video game: Predictive Programming: Video Game from 2005 Nakedly Exposes Globalist Vaccine Plan: https://old.bitchute.com/video/5IzaytCKYL5r [2:17mins]
If anyone takes the time to watch the above three videos in the order presented, you may just be shocked to learn that this world functions absolutely nothing like we've been taught.
If anything is free YOU are the product. If anything is incentivized - like grocery stores often giving 15% off of your total bill for getting the Flu shot while shopping - all bets are off. At that point, from their perspective, you're a paid subject and you've given up all your rights.
Good rule of thumb in 2025: If it's a needle, stay far far away from it.