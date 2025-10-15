This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a Stage IV cancer patient, we identified a vaccine-derived Spike gene sequence chimerically fused into chromosome 19 with perfect 20/20 base-pair identity — a 1-in-a-trillion chance of coincidence.

For the first time in the peer-reviewed literature— we present direct molecular evidence that genetic material from a COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” has integrated into the human genome.

In our sentinel peer-reviewed case report, Genomic Integration and Molecular Dysregulation in Aggressive Stage IV Bladder Cancer Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination—published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science (John A. Catanzaro, Nicolas Hulscher, and Peter A. McCullough; a Neo7Bioscience–McCullough Foundation collaboration)—we describe a previously healthy 31-year-old woman who developed rapidly progressive stage IV bladder cancer within 12 months of completing a three-dose Moderna mRNA injection series.

Bladder cancer is exceedingly rare in young women, and such aggressive presentations are almost unheard of.

To investigate, we performed comprehensive multi-omic profiling, including plasma-derived circulating tumor DNA, whole-blood RNA, and urine exosome proteomics. What we uncovered was striking:

Direct genomic integration event: Within circulating tumor DNA, a host–vector chimeric read mapped to chr19:55,482,637–55,482,674 (GRCh38), in cytoband 19q13.42, positioned ~367 kb downstream of the canonical AAVS1 safe harbor and ~158 kb upstream of ZNF580 at the proximal edge of the zinc-finger (ZNF) gene cluster. This sequence aligned with perfect 20/20 bp identity to a segment (bases 5905–5924) within the Spike open reading frame (ORF) coding region (bases 3674–7480) of the Pfizer BNT162b2 DNA plasmid reference (GenBank accession OR134577.1).

Oncogenic driver hyperactivation (KRAS, NRAS, MAPK1, ATM, PIK3CA, SF3B1, CHD4) — unleashing uncontrolled proliferative and malignant signaling cascades.

Critical DNA repair pathway collapse (ATM, MSH2) — leaving the genome acutely vulnerable to instability, double-strand breaks, and catastrophic mutations.

Severe transcriptomic and proteomic disarray across plasma, blood, and urine biospecimens — consistent with systemic molecular breakdown.

Although the patient received only Moderna injections, the sequence aligned to Pfizer’s published BNT162b2 plasmid reference because Moderna has never deposited its proprietary plasmid in NCBI. Crucially, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines encode the same prefusion-stabilized SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and therefore share identical stretches of nucleotide sequence within the Spike ORF coding region. It is within one of these conserved regions that the integration was captured, producing the perfect 20/20 bp match to the Pfizer reference.

The integration site was outside the canonical AAVS1 “safe harbor” locus ( ~55.09–55.12 Mb, 19q13.42) and instead mapped to chr19:55,482,637–55,482,674 (GRCh38), also within cytoband 19q13.42, positioned ~367 kb downstream of AAVS1 and ~158 kb upstream of ZNF580 at the proximal edge of the zinc-finger (ZNF) gene cluster. This region is gene-dense, transcriptionally active, and recombination-prone, with nearby regulators including ZNF580 (19q13.42) and ZNF582 (19q13.43). Integration in this unstable genomic context raises concern for transcriptional disruption, fusion transcript formation, and oncogenic potential.

The probability of a random 20-base sequence perfectly matching a predefined target is ~1 in a trillion. This makes accidental artifact virtually impossible.

Combined with the temporal proximity to vaccination, multi-omic evidence of profound transcriptomic and proteomic disarray across plasma, blood, and urine biospecimens, and the direct demonstration of genomic integration, this case establishes a biologically plausible pathway through which synthetic mRNA vaccines could contribute to cancer development.

The short video below illustrates this genomic integration event in hyper-realistic detail, as I break it down in layman’s terms:

MECHANISMS OF INTEGRATION

Integration of vaccine-derived DNA or reverse-transcribed RNA into host chromosomes can occur through several known molecular routes:

Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ): Direct ligation of foreign DNA into double-strand breaks. Microhomology-Mediated End Joining (MMEJ): Alignment of short homologous sequences at breakpoints. Homologous Recombination (HR): Insertion when plasmid sequences share longer homology with host DNA. Retrotransposon/LINE-1 Activity: Reverse transcription of RNA into cDNA followed by integration. Topoisomerase-Mediated Integration: Enzymatic misrepair during DNA unwinding and religation.

All are biologically feasible and align with the patient’s detected DNA repair deficiencies (ATM, MSH2), which increase susceptibility to insertional mutagenesis. Notably, Speicher et al. quantified billions of residual plasmid DNA fragments per mRNA vaccine dose, exceeding regulatory safety limits by 36–627-fold, providing a plausible source of template DNA for genomic integration.

Our findings of genomic integration may help explain why, in 2025, infants are dying at a 77% excess rate among those who neither had COVID-19 nor received the vaccine, but whose parents received mRNA injections years earlier.

These patterns raise grave concern about transgenerational epigenetic effects of integrated “vaccine” genetic material. Genomic integration in parents—particularly mothers—may enable the transfer of Pfizer or Moderna genetic material to the fetus years after injection. Urgent investigation into these potential transgenerational harms is warranted.

Recently, a case report by Professor Shigetoshi Sano detected mRNA “vaccine” spike protein in both the cytoplasm and nuclei of metastatic breast cancer cells. An 85-year-old breast-cancer survivor developed spike-expressing metastatic tumors within weeks of her 6th booster injection. Prof. Sano discussed genomic integration as a possible mechanism behind this finding — now supported by our peer-reviewed study.

Both “vaccine” genetic material and spike protein being found directly within cancers helps to explain why the only two large-scale, population-wide cohort studies assessing COVID-19 “vaccines” and cancer risk BOTH found increased risks of multiple cancers among the vaccinated group.

As each week passes, more evidence accumulates that COVID-19 “vaccines” are carcinogenic. Because the evidence is now undeniable, mainstream media has resorted to defamation and denial to avoid facing the truth:

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, meanwhile, has turned to desperate marketing stunts:

It’s time to come to terms with the fact that approximately 70% of the global population received carcinogenic, potentially gene-altering injections under fraudulent assurances of safety.

Immediate market withdrawal and full accountability are now imperative.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Copyright 2025 Focal Points

