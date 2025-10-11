Editorial credit: Jonah Elkowitz / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A possible marketing stunt to boost collapsing mRNA shot uptake after inking a $70 billion deal with Pfizer.

According to a memorandum released today by the White House physician, President Donald J. Trump “received” both an updated COVID-19 mRNA booster and an influenza vaccination during a scheduled evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The memo, signed by Dr. Sean Barbabella, D.O., Physician to the President, states the injections were given “in preparation for upcoming international travel.” However, no photographic evidence or video documentation of the immunizations has been provided, prompting questions as to whether this was a symbolic gesture of compliance rather than a verified medical act.

If indeed administered, this would mean the President just received a deadly, cardiotoxic, neurotoxic, genotoxic, and carcinogenic gene-transfer injection.

The same memo describes President Trump as being in exceptional overall health, with stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiovascular parameters. His “cardiac age,” according to the report, is approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. However, if he truly received the mRNA booster, those very parameters may soon become quite unstable.

Whether this “receipt” was literal or ceremonial remains unclear — but it appears to be a coordinated marketing stunt following the administration’s recently announced $70 billion deal with criminal enterprise Pfizer that expands their mRNA empire.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Copyright 2025 Focal Points

