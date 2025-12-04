Image credit: Shutterstock

Guest post by Hudson Crozier

The FBI arrested a suspect Thursday in the planting of pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic national headquarters in Washington, D.C., ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, multiple outlets reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The person in custody is a man from Virginia, according to The Wall Street Journal and ABC News.

The FBI has searched for nearly five years for whoever planted the bombs on Jan. 5, 2021, and previously released footage of the hooded suspect near the scene at night.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with additional information.

