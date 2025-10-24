This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

The FBI on Oct. 22 released new surveillance footage that it says shows a person placing pipe bombs the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Officials reiterated that a $500,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The video shows where the suspect was heading the night before Jan. 6. A person can be seen carrying a backpack and placing devices at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC) in Washington, the bureau said.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we’re releasing an updated video of the subject, which includes previously unreleased footage, higher quality video, and longer clips of the subject’s movements,” the FBI said in a post on X.

In an updated statement issued later on Wednesday, Jack Phillips reports for The Epoch Times that FBI officials said that the suspect is about 5’7, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes.

The suspect was seen walking in the Washington Capitol Hill neighborhood between about 7:34 p.m. ET and 8:18 p.m. ET on Jan. 5, 2021, the FBI said.

The individual was first seen at 1st Street and North Carolina Avenue SE before setting down a backpack on South Capitol Street, according to the bureau.

He was also seen at around 7:54 p.m. ET placing a device at the DNC as he sat on a bench, according to the agency.

The FBI added that in the new video, the suspect can be seen walking to the RNC headquarters and putting down a second device at 8:16 p.m. ET.

The individual was last seen on camera at about 8:18 p.m. after placing the device, the FBI said.

“We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now,” the FBI said on Wednesday.

Officials have said that “viable explosive devices” were found on Jan. 6, 2021, after sitting outside the DNC and RNC for more than 16 hours. The devices were defused.

Several congressional committees have looked into the FBI’s investigation. A January 2025 report that was issued by House Republicans was critical of the FBI’s progress and questioned whether the Democrat-led Jan. 6 House select committee was thorough enough in examining the issue.

Since the FBI confirmed the incident in 2021, no suspects or persons of interest have been named. In May, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a post on social media that the bureau would renew its investigation into the pipe bomb incident.

Earlier in 2025, David Sundberg, former assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, told CNN that officials were seeking new leads in the case.

“Maybe allegiances have changed or relationships have changed and it’s time to report [on the suspect],” Sundberg said. “Tips from the public really have been very helpful but, as I mentioned, we’re still trying to identify the suspect. So we’re trying to release a little more information such that maybe it will jog somebody’s memory.”

The FBI said that people with information can call its tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online through its website.

