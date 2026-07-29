The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Charlene Booth's avatar
Charlene Booth
17h

If Fauci gets away with crimes against humanity and doesn't go to prison for the rest of his life, our justice system is worthless.

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Keith M Siopes's avatar
Keith M Siopes
17h

He should be charged 1 count of obstruction of justice for each question that he refused to answer. That was he could served 5yrs x 111counts and get the life sentence that he deserves.

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