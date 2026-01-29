STORY #1 - An award-winning Australian cop has just been arrested in a global satanic child abuse ring—while still working for the government.

The same man once honored as “Police Officer of the Year” now sits in jail, charged with child sex abuse material, bestiality, and drug possession.

David Turner, a former New South Wales sergeant turned employee at the NSW Telco Authority, was arrested after police raided his Sydney home—seizing electronics, meth, and ketamine. Authorities say he shared graphic child abuse videos through a satanic-themed online network.

This comes after the arrest of alleged ringleader Landon Germanotta Mills, a Substack writer who portrayed himself as a corruption fighter—now accused of crimes unspeakably dark.

If a “respected” cop with a cushy government job was part of this ring… who else is hiding in plain sight?

STORY #2 - Asian governments are snapping back to COVID-era controls—over just two Nipah virus cases in India.

Temperature checks. Quarantines. Masked passengers at checkpoints. Despite zero deaths, zero spread, and not a single positive case among 196 contacts, governments are rushing to reimpose the same restrictions the world rejected after COVID.

Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Taiwan have all reinstated border screenings. In Thailand, anyone with a fever is sent straight to quarantine. Taiwan is pushing to label Nipah a top-tier public health threat. And in some countries, tourists are being told not to hunt, forage, or even eat in nature.

Why such a dramatic response to a “contained” outbreak?

The message couldn’t be clearer: pandemic protocol can return at any moment—whether the threat is real or not.

A new report suggests the Nipah panic may be driven by false positives. And insiders warn this isn’t about public health—it’s a test run to see how quickly the public will fall back in line.

Meanwhile, vaccine makers are already developing Nipah shots, and governments are fast-tracking digital ID systems that could soon make compliance non-negotiable.

Will you be ready when the next “outbreak” hits? Watch Maria’s full report to see what they’re planning next—before it’s too late.

STORY #3 - A network of far-left groups, backed by a pro‑CCP billionaire living in China, is preparing to cripple America with a coordinated anti‑ICE shutdown.

These protests aren’t organic. This is a top-down operation—and it’s gaining traction.

On Friday, radical organizations tied to billionaire Marxist Neville Roy Singham are calling for a nationwide strike: no work, no school, no shopping. Activist Linda Sarsour made the goal explicit: “We will bring this country to a halt.”

Groups involved include The People’s Forum, CODEPINK, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation—all backed by Singham, who lives in luxury in Shanghai.

According to Bill O’Reilly, Singham is “funneling millions of dollars into the United States” through 501(c)3s to fuel unrest. “And he works with the Beijing government,” he added. Subpoenas have been issued, but critics say action is too slow.

Is this mobilization a protest movement—or a coordinated campaign to fracture the country from within?

What they’ve planned for Friday is just the beginning. Maria’s report exposes how deep this truly goes.

