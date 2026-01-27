Respected conservative news broadcaster Bill O’Reilly just identified the man he says is funneling “tens of millions” of dollars into America to “try and destroy the government.”

“This isn’t some organic thing,” O’Reilly stressed. There’s a man in China fueling this, and he “works with the Beijing government.”

#10 - Bill O’Reilly identifies Neville Roy Singham as Chinese billionaire “funneling money” to radical organizations” to “foster rebellion” and “destroy the government.”

Speaking with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert, O’Reilly dropped the bombshell accusation live on air. He said:

“Now, here’s the most important part of this whole thing, UNREPORTED. There is a man in Shanghai, China, an American citizen, his name is Neville Roy Singham. He works with the Beijing government,” O’Reilly alleged.

Here’s a screenshot of the man in question.

O’Reilly continued. “He is funneling MILLIONS of dollars into the United States of America through 501s, like Party for Socialism and Liberation, Democratic Socialists of America, Minnesota Immigration Rights Action Committee.”

“He is funneling money here to these radical organizations who are then agitating professional people, communists mostly — because Singham’s a communist — to go in and foster rebellion.”

“You heard that story reported?” O’Reilly asked. “That is absolutely true. The man has been investigated by the FBI in the past. This Singham character.”

“This isn’t some organic thing. This is a foreign power, Beijing using this American citizen who lives openly in Shanghai in luxury, knowing that this man is funneling tens of millions, probably more into this country to try to destroy the government,” O’Reilly said.

“What the DEUCE is that?!” O’Reilly exclaimed, asking, “Where are you New York Times?!”

“And I’ve had it!” O’Reilly lashed out. “You don’t like what I’m saying…BLANK you! Because I’m telling you the truth!”

H/T: Overton

#9 - Trump’s ex-Communications Director pushes a new conspiracy theory about Stephen Miller.

Anthony Scaramucci alleges Stephen Miller is “running the [Trump] administration” and “writing all the speeches.”

He claims Trump’s daily shift as Commander-in-Chief really only lasts for “five hours.”

“The other 19 hours are going to Stephen Miller,” he said, which includes overseeing foreign and domestic policy.

Scaramucci’s proof? When you plug Trump’s speeches into ChatGPT and ask who it sounds like, the results come back as “the writings of Stephen Miller.”

Scaramucci’s tenure as Trump’s Communications Director (term #1) lasted about 10–11 days, making it one of the shortest stints in modern White House history.

#8 - Resurfaced clip shows Bernie Sanders warning that flooding the country with low-skilled labor hurts American workers, especially young people.

He said this at a critical time in 2013, when lawmakers were pushing a bill that would bring in hundreds of thousands of new entry-level workers into the labor market.

“Is it really true that we can’t find American workers to do those jobs?” Sanders asked. “I don’t believe it,” he answered.

He followed with another question: “Do we really need hundreds of thousands of workers… coming and competing against these kids?”

“I think not,” Sanders said.

#7 - Jimmy Kimmel fights back tears as he delivers an emotional message to the “people of Minneapolis.”

He referred to anti-ICE protesters facing off with federal agents as “People who were looking out for their neighbors.”

Kimmel’s voice audibly cracked at the end when he said: “I’ll tell you another thing. We also want to see those Epstein files already.”

And to the ICE officers, Jimmy had these words to describe them: “A gang of poorly-trained, shamefully-led, mask-wearing goons.”

#6 - CNN reports Alex Pretti was involved in an EARLIER scuffle with federal immigration agents during anti-ICE protests.

During that encounter, five agents tackled him, and one leaned on his back, which reportedly caused him to break a rib.

This incident occurred roughly a week before the fatal shooting.

#5 - CNN shows polling confirming that most Americans want EVERY illegal immigrant deported, not just the criminals

The numbers are clear: NYT 55%, Marquette 64%, CBS 57%, ABC 56% all say deport everyone here illegally. Nearly 90% support deporting criminal illegals.

#4 - Tucker Carlson’s former boss at MSNBC says Tucker “liked nothing better” than saying things just to “get a rise out of the media.”



According to Dan Abrams, Tucker would “sit there” and get excited as he plotted what would make all the wrong people “go nuts” when he said something controversial on-air.



“I can’t wait to see their faces,” Abrams said, describing Tucker’s mindset.



But Abrams said Tucker’s act has “transformed now into something worse.”



“It’s not fun. It’s not funny,” he lamented.



Another gentleman added that Tucker must “really believe” what he is currently reporting. “There's no way to go this far and not believe it.”

#3 - Bill O’Reilly EXPLODES on-air after Tim Walz and Mayor Frey refused to send ONE officer to protect ICE.



You could almost see O’Reilly’s blood boiling on camera. This is as raw as it gets.



O’REILLY: “Did you see, Leland... one Minneapolis police officer protecting ICE against the demonstrators?



LELAND: “No. But (irrelevant point about the FBI).”



O’REILLY: “The answer is no. The answer is no. You didn’t see one because there WASN’T one there! And this is a public safety issue with dead people. No local or state cops. None! By order of the governor and the mayor. That is insane!”

#2 - Revealing clip shows Bill Clinton receiving a STANDING for “cracking down on illegal hiring” and for “barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens.”

He openly said in 1995 that illegal aliens “imposed burdens on our taxpayers” through the public services they used and that the jobs they took “might otherwise be held by citizens.”

“All Americans… are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use imposed burdens on our taxpayers.”

“We are a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.”

*STANDING OVATION*

#1 - Florida Finds 78% of Tested Popular Candy Brands Contain Elevated Levels of Arsenic



“Three Musketeers, Snickers, Skittles, Nerds, Kit Kats and Jolly Ranchers — in 26 of the 33 traditional candy brands tested, arsenic was detected at elevated levels … Arsenic is a known toxic element. Long term exposure, particularly during childhood, has been linked to developmental impacts, effects on the immune system, and increased cancer risk later in life.”

Credit: Chief Nerd

