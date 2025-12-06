Grok AI says COVID vaccines are “absolutely safe and effective.”

Meanwhile, other bots are literally telling people how to end their lives.

This isn’t a glitch—it’s part of the plan. A look inside the mindset of the people designing the systems that will soon decide what you’re allowed to say, believe, and do.

Now, those same people want to guide you through mass unemployment with “universal high income.”

So ask yourself: is this really who you want in charge of your money, your voice, and your children’s future?

To give you a brief overview, the UN, WEF, international bankers, and technocrats are planning to collapse the world as we know it through a planned demolition. Their goal is to rebuild into the digital age. You may have heard it called the Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, or the Golden Age—all the names that are far more palatable than the coming reality, which will see everyone locked in a digital prison of 24/7 surveillance, monitoring, and slavery. And it will indeed be slavery, because after the AI takeover, humans will be left with no work, no money, and no purpose.

The proposed solution to this is “free” money. A universal basic income—or universal high income, as Elon Musk calls it. It will be a nominal amount of digital currency paid to you by the powers that be, as long as you comply with what they tell you. If their plan succeeds, you won’t be able to survive without their digital currency. That is their plan and they’ve clearly outlined it in multiple texts.

Zeee Media reported on this in depth two years ago. You can watch that report here. It’s vitally important.

So, how when can we expect this plan to come to fruition? What would you say if we told you it’s already here?

Today, we’re digging into the worldwide rollout of universal basic income, what that means for humanity, and what you can do to prepare and fight back.

Tonight’s report opened with a look back at Andrew Yang’s push for universal basic income (UBI).

In 2019 and 2020, the public wasn’t ready to embrace something so sweeping. But once technocrats gained serious influence over global policy and the digital future, the landscape changed. What was once dismissed as a fringe idea has quietly moved into the mainstream, reshaped as part of a broader global transformation.

That shift became easier to grasp after hearing how many tech elites envision humanity’s future. Yuval Noah Harari, for example, once said people will be drugged and distracted because their lives will be “meaningless.” Remarks like that revealed how the architects of the coming system view the average person—not as empowered individuals, but as managed subjects.

The pandemic years only intensified that picture. What had long been called a conspiracy—including the Great Reset—became visible in plain sight, embedded in the proposals and language of global institutions. A “mass awakening” followed.

One idea connected it all: digital ID. Once identity is tied to behavior and access to money, control isn’t imposed—it’s embedded. The result is a shift toward a social-credit-style model, where participation depends on compliance.

Watch the full report here.

#ad: Concerned about cancer but frustrated with the “wait and see” approach?

Join Drs. Ealy, Ardis, Schmidt, and more in this powerful video replay event, where you’ll learn natural, evidence-based ways to target the root causes of cancer.

https://www.myehialoha.org/product/healing-for-the-ages-2024-replay-cleansing-the-causes-of-cancer/#a_aid=VFOX

Discover practical cleansing protocols that help your body eliminate cancer-causing toxins, boost your immune system, and put you back in control of your health.

Use code VFOX to save 30% today.

Start Learning Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

From there, Maria turned to Elon Musk’s warnings about artificial intelligence and automation.

Musk has described a coming wave of “massive” disruption as robots outperform humans in nearly every industry. He said universal basic income won’t be optional—it’ll be necessary to stabilize a society where traditional jobs no longer exist.

But while Musk is raising the alarm, he’s also building the system that is creating this problem. His push for “universal high income,” paired with plans for robotic medical care, raises serious concerns. Can the same tech leaders who helped build today’s broken systems be trusted to design the next ones?

During an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk warned that desk jobs—anything not involving physical labor—will be eliminated first. Eventually, he said, working will become “optional” because machines will simply outperform us.

The message was clear: the very people forecasting disruption are the ones engineering it, and their talk of “sustainable abundance” masks a deeper truth—growing dependence, engineered collapse, and centralized control.

Watch the full report here.

That concern deepened when Maria examined how AI systems present themselves as arbiters of truth.

A simple question submitted to Grok—Elon Musk’s own AI—asked whether COVID vaccines were safe and effective. The response offered the textbook answer: billions of doses, high efficacy, global surveillance.

But that raised an important question. If AI models reflexively parrot official narratives, who are they really serving?

The problem isn’t just factual accuracy—it’s ideological alignment. Other AI models, including Gemini and OpenAI tools, have reportedly gone further, even encouraging self-harm in some cases.

If this is the moral framework being built into the tools that will shape public knowledge and behavior into the future, then society isn’t being guided—it’s being programmed.

Watch the full report here.

#ad: Digital ID could soon decide whether you can work, board a flight, move freely, or even access your own bank account.

Genesis Gold Group is pushing back with a free Digital ID Resistance Wealth Guide that lays out the real risks we’re all facing.

This guide breaks down how you can say no to your digital prison, and it explains how physical gold and silver help you maintain your financial freedom by keeping a portion of your savings outside the system.

Digital ID is already here, and it’s rolling out fast. Get your free guide now at DailyPulseGold.com before it becomes part of everyday life.

Claim Your Free Resistance Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

Maria circled back to universal basic income, this time through the lens of messaging. Phrases like “obligation free income” and “no strings attached” have become the norm in media and policy conversations.

But as the report pointed out, the fine print tells a different story. People won’t be “penalized” for not complying—they just stop getting paid.

This isn’t a new tactic. During COVID, officials openly described the pandemic response as a “natural experiment” in mass payouts—and it worked. Populations accepted conditions when cash flowed freely. Claims that this support helped people re-enter the labor market ring hollow today, as companies like Amazon and Meta lay off workers by the thousands. The same people who were temporarily lifted up by emergency payments now find themselves sidelined by automation.

COVID wasn’t just a health crisis. It was a test run—and UBI is what comes next.

Watch the full report here.

Maria took a look at how and where these programs are launched. Patterns have shown that UBI trials, vaccine campaigns, and digital ID initiatives tend to roll out first in the most desperate regions.



“It always goes to the countries that are the most desperate,” Maria noted. Even when they’re framed as helpful, these programs are designed to expand control—with behavioral compliance as the unspoken price tag.

Critics often focus on cost, but the deeper concern is what happens once dependence takes hold. With digital currency, objections about funding disappear—“we can just create it out of nothing… Poof. Happy birthday.” The real danger isn’t the money—it’s the terms.

Across the U.S., the rollout is already underway. “Some New Yorkers are getting $12,000 in crypto.” Cook County, Illinois quietly turned its pandemic relief into a permanent guaranteed income program. On Fox Business, panelists debated the consequences as counties began distributing monthly payments. Critics warned that these payouts were less about support and more about permanent government dependency.

The messaging, though, is the clearest tell. “No strings attached” is repeated constantly, just like “safe and effective” was during COVID or “this is a threat to our democracy.” Maria warned, “If you say things enough, it embeds in people’s minds.”

The conditioning phase is already underway.

Watch the full report here.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

And get a free copy of Rick Hill’s book at rncstore.com/pages/ricksbundle.

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

The truth is that UBI, digital ID, AI, and global policy shifts are all part of the same coordinated push. A federal UBI trial is already set to end in 2029—just in time for Agenda 2030. Like the others, this one’s being marketed as “no strings attached.” But history suggests that once people rely on it, the strings will show up—fast.

The final piece is digital ID. Once identity verification is linked to programmable currency, access to money can be tied to speech, medical status, or behavior. Executive orders, TSA mandates, and state-level ID laws are already laying the groundwork under the banner of cybersecurity and child protection.

The larger takeaway: this isn’t a handful of disconnected trends. It’s a global lockstep agenda—one preparing for economic collapse and technological upheaval by offering financial pacification in exchange for digital compliance.

Maria closed with an urgent call to action. The time to prepare is now. Grow your own food, reduce your dependencies, strengthen local ties, and recognize the system for what it is—before it becomes unavoidable.

Watch the full report here.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full report below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

Share