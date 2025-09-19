Jason Bermas, the filmmaker behind the 9/11 documentary Loose Change, asked the question the media won’t touch: What meds was Tyler Robinson on?

He warned that SSRIs can “disassociate you from reality” until people “get disassociated from humanity”—fueling psychosis and violence. He also cautioned that designating Antifa a terrorist organization is a trap that could easily be turned against ordinary Americans.

The playbook is all too familiar. After 9/11, the Patriot Act gave officials cover to brand citizens as “Al Qaeda affiliated” on the flimsiest grounds. By 2009, a government report was already labeling people “domestic extremists” simply for watching Loose Change or carrying a Gadsden flag.

Now Bermas warns it’s happening again—with dissidents labeled “Antifa affiliated,” a term broad enough to put almost anyone in the crosshairs.

This isn’t just politics. It’s about power—and how quickly it can be turned on you.

We have to have a very serious and controversial conversation. Emotions are understandably high, and historically, governments have taken advantage of people's emotions to enact laws that ultimately end up being detrimental to us in the end.

Jason Bermas knows this better than anyone. As someone who made the most well-known 9/11 documentary, 'Loose Change,' Jason is uniquely positioned to discuss this exact thing. The Patriot Act and other laws that followed 9/11 were and are still being used against dissidents today. This is undeniable. Was that the original intention of those laws? Maybe not, but the result was still the same. Look at how J6'ers were treated and labelled. Many innocent people were put in prison because of an alleged domestic terrorism threat. Many of them were exercising their constitutional rights, and yet, through propaganda and show trials like the J6 committee, the narrative against them was successfully painted, and the results need no explanation.

Many are now highlighting the potential for draconian laws to be introduced in the wake of the current tragedy, but the country is still recovering from the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk. Just this week, we spoke to you about the number of lawmakers right now introducing the term "hate speech" into the conversation. President Trump just yesterday stated he will designate Antifa as a major terrorist organization. The actions of Antifa over the years cannot be excused; this is true. The argument for labelling them a terrorist organization can be made—however, where might this lead for dissidents in the future?

That’s what Jason Bermas is warning about. He joins us to discuss.

Bermas opened with a stark warning.



Labeling Antifa a terrorist organization, he said, would be “absolutely terrible” in the wake of a political assassination. Such a move wouldn’t stop violence; instead, it would eventually be used to strip away constitutional rights—from everyone.

He warned it could be “utilized to not only restrict speech but also possibly our Second Amendment,” turning grief and anger into a pretext for sweeping new controls. He recalled the moment he first heard of Charlie Kirk’s killing and how quickly the calls for drastic measures began.

To him, the issue is bigger than Antifa. It’s about how governments exploit moments of shock, when fear is raw and almost anything can be justified. He added that elites often seize these opportunities to lock in powers that long outlast the crisis.

“This is going to be able to be utilized to… restrict speech… [and] our right to keep and bear arms.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

He then shared a story that underscored his point.



Michael Reagan, son of President Ronald Reagan, once publicly said Bermas and other filmmakers should be executed by firing squad. “Anybody can look that up. That’s a real thing,” Bermas said. Even then, he never called for Reagan’s prosecution, because, as he explained, “he has the right to say that.”

The danger, he continued, only comes when someone with real power—military, law enforcement, or the executive branch—makes such calls, because that’s when words can quickly become action.

From there, he cut to the heart of his argument: “There is no hate speech.” Even the most offensive rhetoric has to be tolerated in a constitutional republic. That includes “actual Nazis and communists and socialists and some of the most deplorable people… Racists, bigots, all of it.”

The principle, he said, is simple: “words are not violence, they are words, and they’re combated with other words. You f**k them in the court of public opinion.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

Bermas went on to connect the Antifa push to the post-9/11 playbook. The Patriot Act, he explained, gave the government sweeping powers—especially section 802—to label almost anyone a “terrorist.” The trick was in the word “affiliated.”

“There is no official Antifa,” he said, just as jihadist networks were often described in vague, shadowy terms, yet the label carried devastating weight. He pointed to U.S. links with armed groups overseas to highlight the hypocrisy, noting how such designations quickly become tools against dissent at home.

“This is a simple extension” of a 20-year trajectory, he added—one that replaces public debate with unchecked executive power. “There is no official Antifa… ‘affiliated’ becomes the pretext.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

The discussion then turned to the suspect Tyler Robinson. He asked the question no one else seemed willing to raise: “What meds was he on?”

America, he argued, has a “serious mental illness problem” driven by a system that is “very happy to drug up our populace”—especially the young. These medications can “disassociate you from reality,” and as that fracture deepens, people “get disassociated from humanity,” making it easier to see others as enemies.

The solution, he said, isn’t more bans or speech codes. It’s human connection—“one-on-one personal conversations”—that restore empathy and break through dehumanization.

Click here to watch the full interview.

He also laid out the architecture of the surveillance state. It wasn’t just the Patriot Act, but a whole stack of post-9/11 measures—the NDAA, the Military Commissions Act, and the creation of Homeland Security—that steadily expanded domestic power.

Bermas pointed to the 2008–2009 MIAC report that quietly shifted the “threat” label onto ordinary citizens: viewers of “Loose Change,” people who watched “America: Freedom to Fascism,” those flying the Gadsden flag, and “Ron Paul supporters.”

The message was unmistakable—dissent itself has been rebranded as “domestic extremism.” And with “no call to repeal” these powers, the system has only entrenched itself. “They utilized all of these different laws and acts to go against the American people domestically.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

Finally, Bermas zoomed out to the big picture. Technology built for war zones—like the “big dogs” robots created for Iraq and Afghanistan—have now been deployed on America’s streets.

He paired that with “narrative management via social media,” warning that executive orders are meaningless without prosecutions or accountability. “Separate rhetoric from reality,” he urged. Step away from “team baseball” politics, look in the mirror, and use “God given discernment.”

This was where all the threads came together: powers expand under crisis, battlefield technology drifts into neighborhoods, and speech controls hide behind soothing language.

The antidote, he said, is dialogue, humility, and a commitment to truth over tribe. “To me, the ultimate truth is love. And love is the ultimate truth.”

“We see that technology in war zones is coming home domestically. We need to raise the alarm bells.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

