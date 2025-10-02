The Vigilant Fox

NJ Election Advisor
32m

No 5D Chess

Trump handcuffed by his betters. Sad.

What do they have on him?

Joe Vervier
21m

Trump has done some very good things for Americans. However, the ruling class knows how to control him. He is addicted to being the "first" the biggest" and the Best". Just tell him Operation Warp Speed will show that he was able to get a cure for COVID in record time, and he will buy into it so people will see him as the savior and making a GREAT decision.

Tell him that a deal with Pfizer to lower drug prices will make him the GREATEST president for lowering American's drug costs and he will overlook any downside. He has sold us to Pfizer who can make lots of money with mRNA products that cause cancer and heart disease then sell us lower cost drugs to treat, but not cure, the diseases they are causing. You can't ask for a better business model if you have no conscience. Trump gets played; we all pay the price. I had such high hopes for him. Please RFK Jr. try to get the president to see his mistake.

