

Did President Trump just crown Pfizer king of American healthcare?

With turbo cancers rising and millions already dead, Trump still praised Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla—saying he “did a fantastic job” during COVID.

Instead of accountability, he’s being celebrated and rewarded with a $70 billion deal.

Why is justice being replaced with praise for the very company MAHA critics say belongs on trial?

We’re going to do something a little different today, because what happened on Tuesday at the White House was so significant that it deserves a closer look.

When RFK Jr. joined forces with President Trump, many people hoped this partnership would bring long-awaited accountability for the COVID era. They believed it could lead to meaningful action for those harmed by mandates, real reform in public health, and steps to ensure mistakes of that scale never happen again.

But 9 months into this administration, concerns remain. COVID shots are still on the market, and there has been little official recognition of those who say they’ve suffered adverse effects.

Moreover, the FDA fast-tracking next-generation RNA technology, discussions of wearables, and announcements about universal vaccines with global funding ties raises eyebrows.

Recently, Bill Gates was welcomed at the White House and highlighted gene-editing partnerships. And this Tuesday, President Trump praised Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla for his handling of COVID.

This has left many supporters questioning whether the original promise of accountability and reform is being fulfilled. Some worry that instead of being investigated for past controversies, companies like Pfizer are being positioned to expand their role in shaping American healthcare.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher and Attorney Tom Renz join us to break down what the heck is going on as the president plays nice with the devil.

Nicholas Hulscher opened with raw frustration.



He said he was “very, very angry and very disappointed that we were backstabbed by Albert Bourla and the Trump administration by inking this $70 million deal to expand the mRNA empire of the criminal enterprise Pfizer.”

He reminded viewers that Pfizer has “a long track record of criminal activity, of lying to the public, of all sorts of terrible things,” and called the deal “a slap in the face to the entire MAHA initiative.”

Supporters, Hulscher stressed, expected accountability. “We have not seen any of that,” he said. “Now it appears accountability is completely off the table.” Even RFK Jr., who was present at the announcement, “didn’t look overly impressed,” Maria added.

Then came his most searing charge. Citing a study, Hulscher said Pfizer’s shot had been linked to a 36% increase in all-cause mortality compared to Moderna. By his calculation, that meant “at least 470,000 American deaths in the first year alone” were directly due to the Pfizer COVID injections.

“This has been a catastrophe,” he warned. “It has murdered more people than world wars. I mean, this is crazy. And now we’re shaking hands with this man.”

The message was clear: instead of holding Pfizer accountable, Trump had elevated them—leaving many MAHA supporters feeling deeply betrayed.

Maria went further, laying out the evidence with urgency.

She pointed to two landmark studies that revealed what he called a devastating pattern. “mRNA vaccines increase your risk of seven types of cancer. Breast, bladder, lung, prostate, thyroid, gastric and colorectal cancers—all surge after vaccination,” she said.

Then she put it bluntly: “Operation Warp Speed unleashed a turbo cancer epidemic. And no doubt a huge portion of those injections were Pfizer.”

Maria questioned whether Trump could really be unaware of this. “Is it at all possible that President Trump doesn’t know about these effects?” she asked. Without hesitation, Hulscher answered: “I think he knows about these effects. I’m almost positive it’s been communicated to him many, many times. But now it appears he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care at all.”

To back his point, he cited the two major studies Maria referenced—one from Italy that followed 300,000 people for 30 months, and another from South Korea that tracked over 8 million people. Both, he warned, showed alarming increases in multiple cancers across vaccinated populations.

“This program, this mRNA debacle, has unleashed cancer among America’s children, little babies,” Hulscher said. “And the adults, the older population, we’re now suffering as a result of this. There should be accountability, not protection of any of this criminal enterprise.”

But instead, the response has been shocking. “It’s beyond protection. It’s a reward of a $70 billion contract… We’re actually rewarding this behavior now,” Maria added.

The conversation then turned to Trump’s new executive order on pediatric cancer—and Maria’s reaction was one of deep concern.

The order, she explained, would “unleash AI to create a database of genetic information from children with cancer.” On the very same day that Pfizer was being praised, she added, “a genetic database of children run by AI and praise for Pfizer all in one day. Good grief.”

When confronted with the argument that AI might help cure cancer, Maria didn’t flinch. “My rebuttal is I don’t believe that the same people as in Big Tech and Big Pharma who did this to us by way of mRNA injections causing cancer are now suddenly interested in curing cancer.” To her, the initiative looked like yet another way to funnel children into a permanent genetic database—something global organizations have already talked about using to exclude people from society.

Hulscher picked up the point, arguing these so-called cancer cures are just “another scam” to push more gene-based products like mRNA shots, which he said have already resulted in millions of injuries and deaths. The $70 billion deal, he added, is being funneled toward “cancer vaccines, chronic disease biologics, and obesity injections” while ignoring the true root cause—the experimental products that created the problem in the first place.

The most chilling warning came at the end. “How long before, if you don’t as a parent give up your child’s genetic information to AI, you’re considered negligent… and Child Protective Services comes and takes your child?” Maria asked. To her, this wasn’t far-fetched—CPS already targets parents who refuse vaccines on religious grounds.

When the discussion focused on AI and healthcare, Tom Renz didn’t hesitate. “AI is one of the most incredible tools ever created,” he said, “and it could be used for good or evil—and it’s going to be used for evil.”

He explained that while small players may be using AI for good, the “big money is on the evil side,” using it for control and profit. The belief that humans could ever truly control AI, he added, is a “fallacy.”

Then came the gut punch. “To my brothers and sisters in MAGA that believe there’s a plan—they’re right. There is a plan. The problem is the plan is by the bad guys and we are losing to it.” For Renz, that plan is the Great Reset—driven by an AI takeover, AI-run healthcare, universal vaccines, CBDCs, and digital IDs.

He pointed to the Real ID Act as the quiet backdoor to digital IDs in America, warning that “we are losing on every front.” CBDCs, he said, would be rolled out just like the COVID shots—through public-private partnerships—with no accountability.

The picture he painted was bleak: universal basic income tied to digital ID and vaccine mandates, robots replacing both white-collar and trade jobs, and ordinary people reduced to a new class of dependence. “You’re either going to be an owner or you’re going to be a useless eater,” Renz warned.

“The Great Reset is moving ahead at full speed.” And in his view, this isn’t a theory about the future—it’s happening right now, with Trump, knowingly or not, going along with it.

This eye-opening exchange tackled one of the toughest questions in the entire interview: is Trump being misled, or does he know exactly what he’s doing?

Renz admitted he still gives Trump the benefit of the doubt, saying he believes Trump wants the best for America and for his own future. “Instead of standing up for us, instead of seeing what’s going on, Trump is leading the charge on some of this,” he said. “I love the guy on a lot of stuff, but I don’t know who’s lying to him about this. Well, I can guess who.”

Maria wasn’t convinced. She pushed back, questioning whether it made sense to excuse Trump every time he made a bad decision by calling him “too stupid” to know better. “We can’t say he’s brilliant here, but really dumb here,” she said. “I don’t believe that he’s stupid. I think he’s an extremely intelligent man. So I can’t just say, oh, he’s just being fooled again… He’s far too intelligent for us to give him that excuse.”

Renz agreed with her concern and distilled it into the harshest question of all: “Are you a liar or an idiot? You can only be one of the two.” He admitted many will call him naive for still hoping Trump is simply being misled, but stressed that people must keep pressing these questions rather than staying silent.

For Renz, the real dilemma is how to confront a friendly administration when it’s clearly moving in the wrong direction on foundational issues like COVID vaccines, Pfizer, AI, CBDCs, and digital IDs.

“It’s much easier to fight your enemies,” he explained, “than to argue with your friends and say, listen, we’re going the wrong direction.”

The final stretch of the interview brought everything into focus.

Renz stressed that the movement must remain centered on one goal—freedom—even as leadership steers in the wrong direction. The real question, he explained, is whether to fight them or try to work with them.

Renz made it clear he still believes Trump and Republicans are the best option on the table, but it’s far from perfect. “It doesn’t mean it’s a good bet. It doesn’t mean I’m okay with it,” he said. “I have two sons. I don’t care what I have to do to get them to freedom in their future. I just care that we get there.”

Both he and Maria emphasized that silence is not an option. Podcasters and influencers, Renz argued, need to “make noise about this, screaming about it,” because staying quiet guarantees nothing will change. He made it clear he can support Trump on some issues and oppose him on others—but blind loyalty is no longer acceptable.

Calling the Pfizer deal “a horrible, awful deal,” Renz said it made Trump “look like he is owned… like he was used… like he’s either a liar or an idiot.” Though he still gives Trump the benefit of the doubt, he admitted his patience is running thin.

On Operation Warp Speed, his verdict was devastating: “Trump is responsible for the death of millions of people because of that. That failure. Operation Warp Speed was a failure. It was an epic failure… being logistically impressive at putting out a poison that murders people for profit is not something I would brag about.”

It was a sobering conclusion. What about you—do you think we’re still on the right path, or sprinting in the wrong direction?

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

