The digital noose is tightening, and it’s happening in every single country, with no exception. In lockstep, the UK recently announced a mandatory digital ID to work immediately. A petition was posted online to oppose this, which garnered over a million responses in only 48 hours.

The UK government responded with essentially, “Well, we’re going to do it anyway.”

In Canada, the government is planning to cut the internet and phone service of anyone who says something they don’t like online.

And in Australia, by the end of this year, no one will be able to even conduct a simple Google search without age verification, which the eSafety Commissar Julie Inman Grant has now confirmed could be enforced by digital ID.

These countries have introduced these measures through a sustained propaganda campaign about “keeping children safe online.” And of course, this has absolutely nothing to do with keeping children safe online. It’s about instituting a social credit system that will eventually be linked to your ability to access your money.

We’re drawing parallels from these countries because similar efforts are underway in the US. COSA legislation has already passed the Senate, something we’ve been warning about for a long time.

Louisiana, for example, has enacted several pieces of legislation aimed at protecting children online, including the Secure Online Child Interaction and Age Limitation Act and HB 577. Dig deep enough, and you’ll find age verification and eventually digital ID linked to all of these efforts.

UK journalist Lewis Brackpool is the Director of Investigations at Restore Britain, and he joins us now to give us a very sobering lesson on what they’ve done in the UK and how it’s going global if we don’t fight back.

Lewis joins us now to discuss.

Lewis Brackpool began by revealing how the UK government is ignoring millions of citizens who oppose the new digital ID rollout. He said 2.8 million people signed the petition, but officials declared they’d proceed with the plan regardless—proof, he argued, of “the illusion of democracy.”

He explained that the ID system isn’t just for migrants but for every UK resident, linking directly to the NHS app and government accounts. The real danger, he said, lies in how it merges personal, health, and financial data into one centralized control grid. Even progressive journalists, he noted, now call it “a crackdown on freedom.”

It was a sobering start to the discussion—a warning of how what we call democracy can quickly morph into something far darker.

From there, Brackpool traced the roots of digital ID back to Tony Blair’s failed 2006 ID card push, describing today’s revival as “Tony Blair’s vengeance.”

He warned that the infrastructure Blair once envisioned is now a reality, connecting biometrics, employment data, and even central bank digital currencies that could be “programmed” to dictate what citizens can buy.

“This,” he said, “is the mark of the beast system in practice”—a global framework that puts nearly all control into one place, linking your money, medical records, and personal data so the government or big institutions can track and manage everything you do.

His point was unmistakable: what once passed as a “modernization” plan has evolved into the architecture of digital tyranny.

Next, Brackpool dismantled the illusion of “left vs. right.” The supposed rivalry between Labour and Tories—or Democrats and Republicans—he explained, only distracts the public while global elites advance a single coordinated agenda.

Citing The Populist Delusion, he noted that modern politics now functions like a managerial enterprise, where unelected bureaucrats and financial institutions such as the Bank of England hold the real power.

“Tony Blair could sit in the same room with Larry Fink or Donald Trump,” he said, “and all would get along fine.”

Brackpool’s big lesson: “Elections may change the faces, but the agenda remains the same.”

The conversation then turned to Blair’s latest proposal—one that Brackpool said would use digital ID to “turn neighbors into informants.”

Under this plan, citizens could report one another for minor issues like noise complaints and earn “community points”—a Western-style social credit system in disguise.

He revealed that the proposal was quietly buried in a Tony Blair Institute report released just days before Starmer’s digital ID announcement.

The warning was chilling: Britons are being conditioned to police themselves, one neighbor at a time.

Maria shifted gears to expose the deeper ideology behind digital control. She cited UN documents outlining a future where citizens are rewarded—not punished—for obedience, replacing China’s system of penalties with a Western model of “positive reinforcement.”

“This is what Bill Gates’ patent 060606 is about,” she said, describing a system that tracks bodily activity and issues crypto rewards for “good behavior.”

She accused UN officials of open occultism, saying they had admitted to “communicating with demons” to shape global policy before dropping a dark conclusion:

Digital ID, blockchain, and programmable currency aren’t mere technologies—they form the backbone of a behavioral control system with spiritual implications.

Brackpool ended the discussion with urgency and conviction, calling digital ID “the last bastion of freedom.”

He warned that once it’s implemented, “your freedoms… they’re gone forever.”

He described it as a “ruse” of convenience, built to trap citizens in total surveillance, and reminded viewers that people in Britain have already been arrested for memes.

He pledged to keep investigating the Bank of England, CBDCs, and the UN–WEF coordination through his team at Restore Britain. Maria agreed, warning that the agenda is “worldwide,” and that even basic civic participation will soon require a digital ID.

Lewis’s final words captured the moment: “We can go back to arguing about taxes later. Our focus is on freedom—for everyone.”

This is the hill to die on, Brackpool warned. Because once digital ID becomes reality, there won’t be anything left to argue about.

