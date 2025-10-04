The Vigilant Fox

Pirate Studebaker
36m

That's not a sinister plot. It's called the power of the people's purse. A nationwide stop to spending is not a nefarious plot. It's a flexing of spending power to illustrate to corporate America that it can't continue exploiting the population without consequence.

Corporations for far too long have fed off the American people and it has gotten to a point the US government is wholly owned by monied interests, especially our current administration, and this is simply the people making an attempt to throw the parasites off for a moment to see how that changes things.

Corporations have become so arrogant and entitled they are currently building AI data centers across the US that are using enormous amounts of electricity and water and creating huge amounts of pollution to air and water. AND the costs for their buildings and activities are being paid for by each and every American citizen without their permission.

If you can't understand this or have your head stuck somewhere, I advise pulling it out, stop this divisive rhetoric you spout and join the efforts to help Americans before we lose it all.

If you support this gross miss-messaging of what is being organized and hopefully implemented, you are an active supporter of the American people bleeding dry.

Being a successful CO requires more than simply thumping on a Trump drum. Consider a real job.

Tony Barnette
1h

Please read club of Rome

Committee of 300

Everything there of

