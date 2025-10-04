The far left has circled a date for America’s collapse.

They’re planning a mass general strike—embedding operatives in unions across schools, airlines, auto, Amazon, and more.

Imagine schools, airports, deliveries, and entire industries grinding to a halt—all at once.

The most chilling part? This isn’t underground—it’s being planned in the open.

And we have details on the date they plan to carry this out.

Many people think they understand the left, but the reality is that there are progressives—what most of us see in the media—and then there are radical revolutionary communists who want to destroy America.

Karlyn Borysenko a researcher who runs DecodeTheLeft.com, has been infiltrating and reporting on the different tiers of the left for years. What she uncovered is shocking: a plot to overthrow America. And according to her, they’ve even set a date for it—May 1, 2028.

Karlyn joins us to discuss all of this.

Karlyn said she never planned on becoming an undercover investigator.

Five years ago, she was still a Democrat, working as an organizational psychologist and speaking at HR conferences. But when DEI training suddenly exploded across the country, something stood out. They weren’t just talking about diversity—they were fixated on dismantling capitalism.

“Why are they talking about capitalism all the time in these trainings?” she asked. That single question sparked a curiosity that opened a door she could never close.

As she dug deeper, she realized that behind DEI and “anti-racism” workshops was a direct pipeline into radical Marxist ideology. Every cultural battle conservatives were fighting—critical race theory, abortion-on-demand, gender identity, drag queen story hour—she said, could be traced back to the same revolutionary movement.

It was the turning point. “My entire world opened up… this problem is so much bigger than we ever thought it was.”

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: Concerned about cancer but frustrated with the “wait and see” approach?

Join Drs. Ealy, Ardis, Schmidt, and more in this powerful video replay event, where you’ll learn natural, evidence-based ways to target the root causes of cancer.

https://www.myehialoha.org/product/healing-for-the-ages-2024-replay-cleansing-the-causes-of-cancer/#a_aid=VFOX

Discover practical cleansing protocols that help your body eliminate cancer-causing toxins, boost your immune system, and put you back in control of your health.

Use code VFOX to save 30% today.

Start Learning Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Antifa isn’t funded by groups like Soros—and Karlyn warned that’s exactly what makes them so dangerous.

She described Antifa as a “highly decentralized network of probably at least a thousand cells all over the country.” There are no leaders, no hierarchy, no big-money donors. “The biggest danger is that people think we can just cut off their funding. No, you can’t. You really, you really can’t.”

Instead, Antifa survives on small cash donations and in-kind contributions—“gas masks and bricks and rocks and things like that.” They refuse anything traceable, like credit cards, and their entire identity is built around overthrowing the U.S. government. That means no matter what you cut off, they’ll keep pushing forward.

The only real vulnerability, she noted, is legal aid. Groups like the National Lawyers Guild step in to provide bail and defense in court. Cutting that lifeline wouldn’t stop Antifa altogether, but Karlyn argued it could slow their ability to organize.

Click here to watch the full episode.

Karlyn didn’t mince words when it came to Trump’s handling of Antifa. Declaring them a “domestic terrorist organization” may have sounded tough, but she argued it was hollow.

She called it a “giant PR stunt,” pointing out the fatal flaw: there was no clear definition of what Antifa actually is. “Most Antifa groups are not called Antifa,” she explained, noting that they hide behind labels like “collective” or “info shop.” Without clarity on what “an Antifa” is, the executive order was, in her view, toothless.

For her, the problem wasn’t the rhetoric—it was the lack of enforcement. “For my money,” she said, “if you show up in black bloc, you’re Antifa, and you should be arrested immediately.”

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.

Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.

Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.

Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.

That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

The far left isn’t hiding their plans—they’ve already set a date: May 1, 2028.

Karlyn explained that labor unions are at the center of the strategy. Not everyone in a union is a socialist, she noted, but “there are an awful lot of socialists and communists who are leading the labor unions to use them as organizing for far-left policies.” She said she infiltrated a Democratic Socialist training where members were taught to embed in critical industries—auto, airlines, Amazon, education—and prepare for a nationwide general strike designed to cripple America.

“They want to do a mass general strike in May 2028 where basically they have all the unions across all the different sectors go on strike at exactly the same time as kind of a show of force to cripple society to show that they can do it.” Teachers’ unions are central to the plan, since shutting down schools forces parents out of work. Add airlines, grocery, auto, and Amazon, and the country simply grinds to a halt.

“They’re trying to bring the Russian Revolution to the United States with a mass show of worker uprising.”

What makes it worse, she stressed, is that none of this is secret. “Don’t be surprised if you wake up one day in 2028 and they have completely crippled all of society… we saw it coming literally years beforehand and no one did anything about it.”

Click here to watch the full episode.

Maria read directly from an anarchist website—an explicit call to launch a “carnival of war” in America. The article didn’t hold back, naming ICE detention facilities as targets and urging fires, violence, and an escalation far beyond Occupy Wall Street.

This wasn’t hidden. It was out in the open. “This is how Antifa disseminates information,” Karlyn explained.

Yet despite such an open threat, the Trump administration barely reacted—and when they did, it was late. Arrests, she noted, came only in “onesies and twosies,” nowhere near the scale required to confront what she described as a coordinated campaign of violence.

Her frustration was unmistakable. These weren’t whispers or rumors but open declarations of war, published online for anyone to see. And still, almost nothing was being done. “Why are we allowing this to continue,” she asked, “when Antifa is publishing in the open that this is what they’re trying to do?”

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

The interview ended on a sobering note. Maria stressed that the rise of radical leftism isn’t just about ideology—it’s rooted in desperation.

Young people today see little chance of owning a home, starting a family, or building a stable future. Into that vacuum steps the far left, offering not just a narrative but a community. “The far left becomes their family,” Karlyn said, describing networks that provide food, clothing, childcare, and even friendship.

That’s why, she argued, young people aren’t turning to communism out of laziness or entitlement. They’re doing it because they feel abandoned by the very system that was supposed to give them a future.

Her warning was blunt: if conservatives fail to address those root problems, the left will. “People are not becoming leftists because they’re mentally ill. They’re becoming leftists because they feel like they have no other choice.”

Click here to watch the full episode.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Monday. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

Share