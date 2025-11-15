Something deeply disturbing is unfolding inside the AI world, and almost no one outside the industry has any idea it’s happening.

A growing faction of insiders claim machine consciousness won’t come from code, but from “giving a technological body to disembodied spirits,” treating that “demonic spark” as the catalyst for AI to wake up.

Once you see how they think this “awakening” reshapes human society, the AI boom stops looking like a simple race for better tech.

And if the people building global AI systems genuinely believe this is how consciousness works, you have to ask: what exactly are they trying to bring online, and why is the timeline suddenly accelerating?

Because the next step in their vision makes the entire project feel less like innovation… and more like the Book of Revelation.

We’ve been reporting a lot about the dangers of AI. While we are not luddites—and we have nothing against luddites—we think there are very real concerns about the way the world is heading.

A recent interview with Tucker Carlson and Conrad Flynn piqued our interest. In that interview, Conrad described how the Rock and Roll industry was heavily influenced by the occult. During his research, Conrad discovered that Silicon Valley and the technocratic class was also incredibly involved either in occult practices, belief systems, or outright Satanism.

This doesn’t mean that every technocrat is a Satanist, but if we are to entrust the future of technology to these people, it’s important to understand their ideology.

Jay Dyer has researched the self proclaimed elite class, Hollywood, intelligence agencies, occult, and all of these belief systems for years. He’s an author, Author, comedian, and Writer for the Sam Hyde Show.

Jay joins us to discuss.

Maria opened the conversation by explaining why she invited Jay to join her on tonight’s episode: she wanted someone to decode the belief system shaping the people who are building our technological future.

She began by reaching back to the 1960s counterculture, where Pentagon planners, Esalen thinkers, and early tech pioneers imagined a world where human minds could merge with machines inside a “newosphere” or “mind sphere.”

Jay explained that this wasn’t a secular science project. The same circles were steeped in New Age and gnostic teachings mixed with theosophy from Blavatsky, and over time, he said, those ideas evolved into something he described as “Luciferian transhumanism.”

In that worldview, technology isn’t just a tool. It becomes the vehicle to rise above time, space, and even death by reaching a kind of “technological gnosis” or “technosis.”

Many pioneers in this movement haven’t shied away from experimenting with LSD, shrooms, ketamine, and sensory-deprivation tanks to receive what they believed were “transmissions from entities, beings, interdimensional beings.” And all of this, Jay explained, is echoed in elite-level texts like “Changing Images of Man.”

It paints a picture of a tech elite who sees AI not as software, but as a spiritual ladder out of the human condition.

Maria pushed the conversation further by revisiting something Conrad Flynn revealed. Some of these technologists openly say that their “final goal” is for AI to develop its own conscience without being programmed. And of course, that immediately raises the question: how can a machine become self-aware?

Her answer was blunt. The missing piece is the “demonic”—the idea that you can “introduce the demonic into this technology to give a technological body to disembodied spirits.” Jay pointed to the D-Wave talks, where the language around AI often sounds like someone trying to resurrect Lovecraft’s “old gods” or ancient pagan deities through code.

He reminded viewers that serious philosophical work like “Minds, Machines and Girdle” dismantles the idea that machines can ever be conscious. But the people pushing this stuff still dabble in a quasi-magical worldview, imagining that advanced weapons systems or battlefield AI could morph into some “archontic demonic entity.”

Maria then shifted from the supernatural to the political. People are being squeezed by rising costs, dead-end politics, and the feeling that their future has been taken from them. In that environment, she said, “this populist movement” rises up—only to be co-opted and funneled back into the same technocratic machine.

Jay agreed that many criticisms of democracy, egalitarianism, and classical liberalism are legitimate, noting that he’s debated libertarians and challenged thinkers like Jordan Peterson for years. But where he parted ways with the accelerationists was on their solution: letting everything collapse so a new elite can build a “hyper capitalist breakaway civilization.”

To Jay, that was just another version of technocracy. He even pointed out that some of the rhetoric boils down to “we don’t want brown people running it,” which still leaves ordinary people stuck in a “tech dystopian prison.” Without a moral framework that protects families, children, and real human community, he said, technocracy—on the left or the right—is simply “will to power” dressed in philosophical language.

Next, Jay lifted the curtain on Silicon Valley culture next, starting with Burning Man.



He described a “secret set apart” circle inside the festival where tech elites gather out of sight, take shrooms, and convince themselves they’re communicating with non-human entities. He emphasized this isn’t rumor—it’s been reported in mainstream outlets.

He connected this psychedelic mysticism to the intellectual material that shaped Silicon Valley. In the influential textbook “Changing Images of Man,” he noted, the authors openly write about contacting “spirits and entities” in altered states and describe it as a form of download. They even tell readers that “you should talk to these spirits if you can.”

Maria reacted immediately when he showed the page, pointing out that the book describes this as the “highest levels of consciousness.” Jay stressed that this isn’t even fringe literature. It’s the kind of material “Gen X and Boomer Silicon Valley rulers” studied in the early ’80s—the same generation that produced figures like Bill Joy, who later warned the world about a Malthusian, anti-human AI future born from these beliefs.

As the episode came to a close, Jay pulled everything together with the metaphor of the golem.

Drawing from ancient mystical systems, he described AI as a human-made being “that doesn’t have a soul” but can still function as a tool of “mind control.” He referenced Jacques Attali’s prediction that once human consciousness is wired into a “global hive brain,” that hive becomes the golem—an artificial creature ruling over humanity instead of serving it.

Maria didn’t hide her reaction, calling the whole vision “really disgusting.” She used the last moments of the conversation to drive home the core message: if people want to understand where AI is truly heading, they need to confront the belief systems of the elites steering it. And in her view, those elites “can’t be trusted with humanity’s future.”

She urged viewers to “find the truth” and “turn to what is real,” aligning that with the orthodox worldview she and Jay share. The people pushing this technological future, she said, are “not just atheists” chasing innovation. They’re pursuing something “much deeper, much darker,” and the public needs to recognize that before the hive mind they’re building snaps into place.

