The man replacing Fauci may be funding the next pandemic—while profiting from the “solution.”

Jeffrey Taubenberger, now running NIAID, holds the patent for the same bird flu vaccine his agency is funding with your tax dollars.

Meanwhile, he’s overseeing gain-of-function research that could unleash the very outbreak his vaccine claims to prevent.

“The guy who’s supposed to protect us literally owns the vaccine patent.”

Sound familiar? Same playbook. New virus.



We recently presented our investigation into the BPL vaccine platform, which RFK Jr. announced was part of the NIH’s plan for a universal vaccine.

He said the NIH was working on a “universal vaccine” so we dug deep into this particular platform.

What we found were ties to Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and, once again, evidence that BPL is a known carcinogen—just like the COVID shots.

Journalist and researcher Jon Fleetwood has been digging even further into the BPL platform and the lead scientists developing this so-called universal vaccine.

Let me tell you, his findings paint a grim picture—think COVID 2.0, but with bird flu.

Jon joins us to discuss.

Jon Fleetwood opened the interview with a stunning revelation: Trump’s so-called “gold standard” bird flu vaccine is built on a compound long known to cause cancer.

He explained that the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the CDC, and the EPA have all classified beta propiolactone as a carcinogen—for decades.

“They’ve known this since 1974,” he said, citing studies showing it causes tumors in mammals. Fleetwood added that even the New Jersey Department of Health warns there’s “no safe level of exposure.”

What shocked him most was that “the same chemical now defines the next-generation vaccine.” Shaking his head, he wondered aloud how global health agencies could knowingly turn a proven carcinogen into the foundation for a vaccine.

Watch the full interview here.

He went on to dismantle the claim that carcinogens are “washed out” before vaccines reach the public, calling it flat-out false.

Fleetwood pointed to FDA data showing that beta propiolactone remains detectable in final vaccine vials, including Sanofi’s rabies shot. “It’s right there in their own documents,” he said, warning that even trace levels are unacceptable.

He added that studies from the U.K. and Canada confirm the same thing—linking the compound to toxicity and immune system disorders.

“This isn’t fringe—it’s international consensus,” Fleetwood said, arguing it’s proof that regulators are knowingly injecting carcinogens into the population.

Watch the full interview here.

Drawing a direct line between COVID-19 and the new bird flu program, Fleetwood accused Jeffrey Taubenberger—Fauci’s successor as head of NIAID after Jeanne Marrazzo was forced out by the Trump administration—of having a financial stake in both the problem and the solution.

“The guy who’s supposed to protect us literally owns the vaccine patent,” he said, explaining that the same agency is funding gain-of-function experiments that could unleash the very virus it’s preparing to fight.

Fleetwood detailed how multiple universities are conducting hybrid virus experiments, describing them as “Frankenstein projects” that make pathogens stronger and more vaccine-resistant.

“It’s the exact same playbook as before,” he said, calling it “the definition of conflict of interest—and nobody’s stopping it.”

Watch the full interview here.

Maria pushed back firmly after Fleetwood suggested Trump might just have bad advisers.

“If that is in fact the case, I don’t think that that’s an excuse,” she said, explaining that it might have worked with Fauci the first time, but not now.

She warned that even if the fallout from these “Frankenstein experiments” doesn’t appear under this administration, it will eventually—“maybe with the next administration and we can look for a new fall guy.”

“I know for a fact that people around Trump have told him about it,” she continued, citing John Rich as one who confronted him about vaccine injuries. “And yet he continues to talk about how great they are despite the number of Americans that are dead from these shots.”

“I can’t really excuse this behavior anymore. I can’t use the excuse of ignorance,” she said, questioning why leaders like RFK Jr. can’t stop “a known carcinogen in the next gen vaccines.”

Her message couldn’t have been clearer: “The excuse of ignorance can’t fly anymore.”

Watch the full interview here.

The conversation ended with a sobering reality check. Fleetwood said the illusion of federal reform is over—“nobody’s coming to save us.”

He urged states to take matters into their own hands by banning vaccines that use beta propiolactone, calling local governments the last line of defense against pharmaceutical corruption.

Maria agreed, comparing it to how the nation handles contaminated food. “If we can recall contaminated lettuce nationwide, we can recall carcinogenic vaccines,” she said.

Together, they left viewers with a powerful message: the time is now for citizens and state leaders to step up, take back control, and defend their own health freedom.

Watch the full interview here.

Watch the full interview below:

