Something terrifying is happening in Canada—and it’s coming for the rest of us.

As the government moves to criminalize the Bible, Tajana Cekic says Canadians are walking off jobs, turning to underground markets, and quietly preparing for collapse.

Why? Because the system is being engineered to break them—until digital ID and universal income feel like the only solution.

And once that switch flips, you won’t own your money, your home… or even your voice.

We reported this week that Canada is on the road to criminalizing the Bible. Yes, the very book and belief system of the West is being attacked and they’re not even pretending anymore.

This is the case in the UK, Australia, and multiple countries in the West. So what is this aggressive attack on Christianity and Western values? And how did we get here?

Tajana Cekic is a vocal Canadian advocate of freedom and liberty, dropping quality analysis of current events in light of the New World Order on social media. And she’s uniquely positioned to speak on the rise of totalitarian governments, having come from Eastern Europe originally and having lived through it.



Tajana joins us for an insight into how Canada descended into this madness, the patterns she spots all across the West, and what to do about it.

Tajana Cekic opened the interview by sharing a story that’s hard to forget—and impossible to ignore.

She was born in Yugoslavia and fled war as a child, spending five years in a Swiss refugee camp. Years later, doctors told her she had just four months to live. That moment forced a reckoning. It pushed her to search for meaning, question authority, and dig deep into how power really works. Over time, she began connecting the dots.

Then came 2020—and suddenly, everything snapped into focus.

“I figured—it’s now or never,” she said. “I’m not going to stay silent.”

Speaking out came at a cost. She’s had 17 accounts deleted, her websites hacked more than once, and faced relentless smear campaigns designed to silence her. Still, she kept going.

“So as much as I get called crazy,” she added, “I realize I’m poking the emotional bear in some of these people and that they’re waking up.”

Watch the full interview here.

One of her biggest warnings was Canada’s attempt to criminalize the Bible.

Under Bill C-9, specific passages are being reclassified as “hate speech”—but Tajana sees it as something far deeper: ideological warfare.

“They want you to stop believing in God and have the government be your God,” she said. That includes replacing real science with “the science that they pick.”

And it’s not just an attack on religion. It’s a calculated effort to dismantle the family, brand Christians as extremists, and turn peaceful citizens into perceived threats.

“They have to make us monsters,” she explained—because if the public fears you, the government can justify controlling you.

And that, she warned, is the endgame: “complete control over the Canadian people.”

As the conversation deepened, Maria and Tajana highlighted a “conspiracy theory” that is appearing more and more like conspiracy reality.

The goal? “Replacement migration,” Maria said, pointing to an actual UN document outlining the agenda.

Tajana explained that many newcomers defend the regime—not because they’re part of it, but because even in collapse, Canada still feels safer than the countries they fled.

“They don’t realize how free we used to be,” she said. “And by the time they do, it’ll be too late.”

“They are there to destroy it,” she added.

Meanwhile, native citizens grow more disillusioned, silenced, and afraid to speak out.

“It’s scary to see the truth,” she said—but warned that this same model is already spreading across the West.

That truth includes a relentless, decades-long assault on Christianity.

According to Tajana, it’s been happening in Canada for over 60 years. Religious classes are gone from public schools. Praying in a restaurant? Expect hostile stares. And anyone holding traditional values is now labeled “extremist.”

“America is our last hope,” she said. “Their love for God, country, and free speech is the reason they’re still standing.”

But her warning was crystal clear: “If we allow the United States to get taken… the entire world is done.”

As trust collapses and prices soar, Tajana said more and more Canadians are walking away from the official economy.

They’re buying raw milk, meat, and cigarettes off the books—because for many, it’s the only way to survive.

Meanwhile, farmers get punished for selling raw milk, while violent criminals walk free. “It’s absolutely insane,” she said.

That sense of hopelessness is spreading fast. More and more people are asking the same question: Why should I work so I can support a family that just got here and has more rights than me?

This isn’t laziness, she explained; it’s defeat. The system is designed to demoralize people until UBI and digital ID start to feel inevitable.

“They’re degrading your moral soul, sucking it dry until eventually you give up and give into the government.”

The harder they push from above, the more important it becomes to fight back from below.

That’s where the conversation landed—on real solutions. And for Tajana, it all starts at the local level.

“The only control we have is at a municipal level,” she said. “If we protect our own communities… we’re building a wall against the globalist.”

She urged people to create local trade networks, rebuild neighbor-to-neighbor trust, and stop relying on systems designed to fail.

“If they take away the Internet and we have a little system ecosystem locally, and then we start trading with other communities—there’s absolutely nothing that they can do to us,” she said. But that only works if we’re organized in the real world.

“They need our compliance,” she said. “If we do not comply on any sort of level… we have a standing chance to fight back.”

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full report below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Watch the full interview:

