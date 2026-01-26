Vaccinologist and former CDC Director Robert Redfield is going viral after issuing new criticisms of the covid vaccine.

Once a supporter, Redfield has steadily drifted away from the “safe and effective narrative,” and now his criticisms go even further, questioning whether it was a vaccine at all.

#10 - Former CDC Director now says the COVID jab should have never been called a vaccine.

He says public health officials “totally misplayed” the rollout of the shot, which was “never meant to prevent transmission.” In fact, the shot is “more like medicine” than a vaccine because “it doesn’t stop infections,” Dr. Redfield explained.

“The problem is not the science of creating the vaccine. The problem was the public policy and how to use the vaccine. The vaccine should have never been mandated. It was never meant to prevent transmission. It didn’t prevent transmission. It probably was a misnomer to call it a vaccine.

“It’s really more like a medicine. It doesn’t stop infection. Children should have never been vaccinated. People shouldn’t have been mandated to be vaccinated to go to school and work. So the policy side was totally misplayed,” Dr. Redfield said.

#9 - Comedian Adam Carolla issues candid Dad advice to anti-ICE protesters.

“If my kid was like, ‘I’m gonna go out and antagonize ICE officers,’ I’d be like, ‘Can’t you just get on that nice Honda 125 I just bought you, do a few hot laps around town?’”

“Here’s what I wanna say to everyone. You are relying on these people to do something that’s not within human capabilities, which is see red, adrenaline dump, scuffle, pepper spray, have no idea who’s armed and who’s not armed, and not have anybody’s gun go off prematurely.”

“That’s what you’re asking. It’s not gonna happen, but not as long as human beings are carrying the gun. So you will get shot. You can go, ‘Well, that’s not right.’ Well, I agree. It’s not right. Absolutely. But stay home. Stay home will be the answer. And then, if you stay home, by the way, then they can just do their f*cking job and that’ll be that like they do in many other municipalities.”

“But you guys won’t do that. And then you make these arguments.”

#8 – Resurfaced clip from 2013 shows Barack Obama responding to criticism over his administration deporting large numbers of immigrants and separating families.

Obama replied that he is the President, NOT the emperor. Therefore, he has to enforce the law, even when it is tragic and heartbreaking.

#7 - Bill Maher admits COVID lies were intentional, says the government didn’t trust the public.

He asserts the government “suppressed information” and that the so-called “wrong information” actually “wasn’t always wrong.”

“I feel like a lot of the reason why they haven’t disclosed stuff [about UFOs] is because they do fear panic. The government does that a lot. If you look at how they overreacted to COVID and lied about certain things.”

“I didn’t want [the vaccine], okay. But the government did suppress a lot because they were just afraid that people, if they heard the ‘wrong information,’ which wasn’t always wrong, they would do the ‘wrong thing.’ They don’t really trust the people.”

#6 - John Stewart pushes back on wokeism with a surprising statement about transgenderism.

“When someone says to me ‘pregnant people,’ I go, ‘Well, I understand, but like, come on.’”

“It’d be better to be like, pregnant women and Dave… Like, you don’t have to do the whole thing.”

#5 - NATO Chief Mark Rutte issues a blunt statement about Europe’s ability to defend itself.

"If anyone thinks here, again, that the European Union or Europe as a whole can defend itself without the U.S., keep on dreaming."

#4 - A plaque from the Democratic Coalition of Satan Worshippers is now on display at the Minnesota State Capitol, thanking Gov. Tim Walz for allowing the spread of Satanism.

#3 – Karoline Leavitt seemingly dodges a question about Trump’s view of his top officials labeling Renee Good and Alex Pretti as “domestic terrorists.”

REPORTER: “Secretary Noem said Alex Pretti committed an act of domestic terrorism. Stephen Miller labeled Pretti a domestic terrorist. Does the President agree with them?”

LEAVITT: “I have not heard the President characterize Mr. Pretti in that way. However, I have heard the President say he wants to let the facts and the investigation lead itself.”

REPORTER: “Was he alarmed to hear his top officials referring to him in that way, rushing to that judgment?”

LEAVITT: “Danny, go ahead.”

#2 - “F**k You Ted!”: Trump Reportedly EXPLODES on Ted Cruz as Senator Trashes Him and JD Vance

#1 - Bill Maher’s guest says we have retrieved alien aircraft—and BODIES were found inside.

This claim comes from Dan Farah, a Hollywood film producer, best known for producing Ready Player One with Steven Spielberg.

Farah’s new film is The Age of Disclosure, a documentary focused on UAPs (UFOs), government secrecy, and alleged crash-retrieval and reverse-engineering programs.

DAN FARAH: “We are in a race with adversarial nations… to crack this technology.”

BILL MAHER: “What technology?”

DAN FARAH: “UAP technology.”

BILL MAHER: “You mean reverse engineering their craft?”

DAN FARAH: “Yeah. So the film (The Age of Disclosure) reveals—”

BILL MAHER: “Do we have their craft?”

DAN FARAH: “Yeah. So a number of the intelligence officials in the film reveal that there’s a deeply hidden crash retrieval program in the U.S.”

BILL MAHER: “So some of them have crashed?”

DAN FARAH: “Some of them have crashed.”

BILL MAHER: “So they’re not perfect.”

DAN FARAH: “Yeah. And we’ve retrieved some of that technology.”

DAN FARAH: “One of the really brave things someone said in my film, Hal Puthoff, who’s considered a graybeard in the intelligence community, has worked on a lot of classified UAP programs.”

DAN FARAH: “He says on camera that the recoveries have included the crashed UAP that had been retrieved. Those crash sites have included the bodies of non-humans, and that the bodies were not all the same type, implying different species.”

