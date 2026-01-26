The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hurricane60's avatar
Hurricane60
3h

Redfield is trying to sanitize the part he played in the vaccine disaster. Sorry don't trust this guy.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
3hEdited

He was a public official and allowed it to go on. He knew real science, then what happened? He’s guilty too.

Reply
Share
1 reply
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture