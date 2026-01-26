This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

It’s safe to say should Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) run for president in 2028 he will not exactly be welcomed with open arms by the Trump Administration.

According to recordings obtained by Axios, which were leaked to the outlet by a GOP source, Cruz spoke with donors for roughly 10 minutes and delivered some pointed criticisms of both President Trump and Vice-President JD Vance. The recordings were originally made in the first six months of 2025.

Axios reveals that Cruz essentially called Vance a pawn of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in the recording. Cruz, of course, has a long-running feud with Carlson, who he has ripped as an anti-Semite and un-American.

“Tucker created JD. JD is Tucker’s protégé, and they are one and the same,” Cruz told donors.

As for Trump, Cruz slammed the tariffs the president has imposed across the world. The Texas Senator told donors that the imposition of these tariffs would lead to Republicans losing control of Congress and Trump’s impeachment.

When he attempted to call out Trump over the phone, the President grew furious and cursed him out.

From Axios:

“Trump was in a bad mood,” Cruz tells the donors. “I’ve been in conversations where he was very happy. This was not one of them.” Cruz says he told Trump: “Mr. President, if we get to November of [2026] and people’s 401(k)s are down 30% and prices are up 10–20% at the supermarket, we’re going to go into Election Day, face a bloodbath.” “You’re going to lose the House, you’re going to lose the Senate, you’re going to spend the next two years being impeached every single week.” Trump’s response, according to Cruz: “F**k you, Ted!”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Cruz is poised to run for president in 2028. Such a decision would almost certainly put him in direct competition with Vice-President Vance.

According to Axios, the reason is personal. The outlet has alleged that Cruz would run on a neoconservative foreign policy and anti-Tucker Carlson platform, in contrast to Vance’s more non-interventionist approach.

Should Cruz actually embark on a presidential run, it will end no better than his last one.

Running anti-MAGA, Never-Trump type campaigns simply do not work in GOP primaries.

