This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO Erika Kirk was crying Saturday as she left the White House Correspondents Dinner venue immediately after a gunman’s thwarted attack.

Tyler Robinson is facing capital murder charges in Utah; prosecutors say he fatally shot TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk during a Sept. 10 “Prove Me Wrong” event at Utah Valley University. Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, was caught in a brief video posted on Instagram by “CNN News Central” co-host Sara Sidner, who was attending the event at the Washington Hilton.

WATCH:

“I just want to go home,” an apparently distraught Kirk said while being escorted by security while walking past Sidner.

“Police say gun shots were fired. Erica Kirk was there in the room. She rushed by in [tears],” Sidner posted.

U.S. Secret Service (USSS) agents hustled President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other senior administration officials from the Washington Hilton hotel’s ballroom after the shots were fired during the annual event, which was the first Trump attended while in office.

Kirk canceled a planned April 14 appearance at a TPUSA event due to what TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet described as “some very serious threats in her direction,” according to Fox News.

“I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously,” Kirk posted on X. “Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!”

Trump survived two attempts on his life during the 2024 presidential campaign: one during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the other while Trump was playing a round of golf in West Palm Beach, Florida.

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