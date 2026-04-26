The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

Of course. These people weren't entirely stable to begin with, and after nonstop indoctrination of how evil Trump is, of course there will be attempts like this.

But it's clearly all due to racism and fascism. Or something.

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