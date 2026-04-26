This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Update:

• Shooter apprehended and taken into custody. Carrying shotgun, handgun and several knives. • The shooter has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance California • No injuries to Trump or any guests. • Incident near lobby magnetometer screening. • Trump praised Secret Service rapid response.

President Donald Trump was evacuated from the head table at the White House correspondent’s dinner on Saturday night after a gunman, allegedly 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, 31, of California - stormed the event and fired shots in the lobby. Authorities confirm the suspected shooter has been apprehended and is in custody after shots fired near the lobby screening area. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and all protectees were safely evacuated with no injuries reported. The Secret Service continues investigating.

Trump posted a picture of the suspect on Truth Social along with a video:

According to Just the News, the gunman was not wounded and was carrying a shotgun, a handgun and several knives.

In a White House press conference held shortly after the incident, Trump praised the Secret Service and law enforcement for their “fantastic job” and rapid response, describing the shooter as a “lone wolf” and “very sick person” from California who was armed with multiple weapons and charged a security checkpoint. He revealed that one Secret Service officer was shot at close range but was saved by his bulletproof vest and is “doing great,” while confirming the suspect was swiftly apprehended and taken into custody without harming any protectees. Trump noted he had “fought like hell to stay” at the dinner but deferred to security protocol, adding that the frightening event unexpectedly unified the ballroom and brought journalists and politicians together; he announced the White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be fully rescheduled within the next 30 days.

This video was taken outside the venue:

According to Fox News‘ Karol Markowicz, the suspect is a 31-year-old from Torrance, California.

* * *

Shots were fired during the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) at the Washington Hilton ballroom on Saturday evening, prompting the immediate evacuation of President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President, and other high-profile attendees by Secret Service. Guests were ordered to take cover under tables as heavily armed agents secured the venue.

According to Deadline’s on-site reporter Ted Johnson, who was present in the ballroom near the area of the incident: “I heard what sounded like four shots, and it seemed to come from the hall just outside the ballroom near my table.”

Key details from initial reporting:

President Trump and dignitaries—including the First Lady, Vice President, WHCA President Weijia Jiang, and entertainer/mentalist Oz Pearlman—were quickly hustled out of the ballroom.

Secret Service agents jumped onto the stage amid the chaos.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s security detail told CNN live that there was a shooter in the lobby and that the shooter is dead.

A separate White House Pool Report from Jeff Mordock of the Washington Times stated that Secret Service indicated the alleged shooter is in custody - however CNN is reporting that the shooter is dead . the shooter is in custody.

Attendees described loud noises (consistent with gunfire), panic, people ducking, the room being placed on lockdown, and police/Secret Service sweeping the hotel. Trump and the First Lady were reported safe after a rapid evacuation shortly after arriving at the event. No injuries to attendees or dignitaries have been confirmed in initial accounts.

This was President Trump’s first appearance at the WHCD as sitting president (he had boycotted the event during his first term). The dinner is an annual black-tie affair organized by the White House Correspondents’ Association that traditionally features journalists, politicians, and celebrity guests.

More:

Copyright 2026 ZeroHedge

Share