President Donald Trump authorized precision strikes on three of Iran’s pivotal nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—on Saturday, deploying B‑2 stealth bombers armed with Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs) and Tomahawk missiles.

The White House said the mission “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capacity.

U.S. forces, including at least six MOPs and 30 Tomahawks, struck deep underground facilities previously deemed invulnerable without these weapons.

Trump framed the operation as decisive, warning that Iran’s “peace” would follow, or else “tragedy” would result.

U.S. military planners are now on heightened alert.

Over 40,000 American troops and family members stationed throughout the Gulf region, including bases in Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain, have been braced for counterstrikes, with evacuations underway for non-essential personnel, according to Daily Beast.

Syria and Yemen loom large: Iranian-backed militias such as Hezbollah and the Houthis could respond asymmetrically.

According to AP, the Pentagon has surged assets across the region and Europe: carrier strike groups, Patriot and THAAD systems, F‑35s, additional F‑16s in Saudi Arabia, and tanker support. B‑2 bombers remain on standby at Whiteman AFB.

Within hours, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denounced the strikes as an “outrageous” breach of international law and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, warning of “everlasting consequences” and asserting Iran’s right to retaliate.

Appearing on state-run television, the deputy political director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Hassan Abedini, downplayed the devastating U.S. air campaign, claiming the targeted nuclear sites had been “evacuated a while ago.”

According to Abedini, Iran “didn’t suffer a major blow because the materials had already been taken out.”

BBC reported:

It is unclear yet what damage the US attack has had on the nuclear facilities, or whether there are any injuries or casualties. The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said the bombing of the three nuclear sites was a “barbaric violation” of international law. Both Saudi Arabia and the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog say there have been no increase in radiation levels after the attack. The deputy political director of Iran’s state broadcaster, Hassan Abedini, said Iran had evacuated these three nuclear sites a “while ago”. Appearing on state-run TV, he said Iran “didn’t suffer a major blow because the materials had already been taken out”.

