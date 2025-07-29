This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told reporters on Monday that social media users and journalists are "missing context" by shining the spotlight on viral footage of a Black mob attacking White jazz festival partygoers in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.

This is the same police chief currently being sued for discrimination, allegedly favoring women and minorities over merit-based criteria when making assignment decisions.

Footage from early Saturday morning shows a Black mob brutally beating a White man and woman in a downtown Cincinnati neighborhood. The video has since gone viral on X, prompting reactions from Elon Musk and Vice President J.D. Vance.

While holding a press conference about the incident on Monday, Theetge accused social media and MSM journalists of misrepresenting the entire incident and making it "more difficult" for her department to investigate and enforce the law.

"Social media, the posts that we've seen, does not depict the entire incident. That is one version of what occurred. At times, social media and mainstream media and their commentaries are misrepresentations of the circumstances surrounding any given event," the police chief said.

Theetge continued, "What that does, that causes us some difficulty in thoroughly investigating the activity and enforcing the law. Because what happens, that social media post and your coverage of it distorts the content of what actually happened and it makes our job more difficult.

One reporter asked Theetge: "You said social media and news media distorted the context of what exactly happened. What exactly was distorted? I understand there were multiple views of the video, but what led up to this? What was distorted?"

Theetge responded but did not answer the question - just rambled on about social media...

Musk commented on the video, saying, "Either she answers the question or she should resign."

VP Vance also commented on the incident during an appearance in Ohio on Monday. He described the incident as a "street attack," and "What I saw is a mob of lawless thugs beating up on an innocent person, and it's disgusting."

Meanwhile, local media reported last month that Theetge was being sued by several White captains and lieutenants within the department for discrimination over assignments that are considered "career enhancing."

"The lawsuit also claims that out of CPD's female lieutenants, 89% were given preferred assignments. 79% of minority lieutenants also got preferred assignments," WLWT5 reported, adding, "Those numbers are compared to 44% of white, male lieutenants being given preferred assignments."

Back to the street attack incident, local media WXIX noted that Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, was closely monitoring the investigation.

What the hell is happening in Cleveland?

Federal law applies to all Americans - something cultural Marxists and Democrats disagree on.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

