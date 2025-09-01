This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Several top CDC officials have abruptly resigned, denouncing Dr. Retsef Levi’s leadership of the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine workgroup.

But in an exclusive sit-down with journalist Maryanne Demasi, Levi is finally revealing the ugly truth about what happened inside the agency’s closed-door meetings.

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) appointed Retsef Levi, a member of its influential vaccine advisory panel, to lead the agency’s Covid-19 workgroup.

According to PharmaExec.com, Levi has long been a vocal critic of mRNA technology, warning that these vaccines, produced by Moderna and Pfizer, can cause severe harm and even death, particularly in younger children.

He has gone so far as to demand the immediate withdrawal of the mRNA-based Covid-19 shots.

Last week, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Biden’s hand-picked monkeypox “czar” who flaunts his BDSM lifestyle, published a fiery resignation letter on X.

In it, he blasted the agency, declaring his position “untenable” and claiming he could no longer “serve in an organization that is not afforded the opportunity to discuss decisions of scientific and public health importance.”

Daskalakis zeroed in on sudden shifts in COVID-19 recommendations for children and pregnant “people” and the controversial overhaul of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The Food and Drug Administration has officially rescinded the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA has now granted standard marketing authorization, not emergency approval, for limited populations: Moderna (ages 6+ months), Pfizer (ages 5+), and Novavax (ages 12+). Americans may still access the vaccines if they wish, but only after consultation with their doctors.

Daskalakis’ sharpest attack, however, was directed at Levi himself, accusing him of “dubious intent” and “dubious scientific rigor” and alleging that Levi ignored career staff at the CDC.

But Levi is not taking the attacks lying down. Calm, steady, but firm, he is exposing what really drove the resignations.

According to Levi, the fight was never about personalities, it was about power, scope, and whether the CDC was willing to confront uncomfortable truths.

Levi said the most shocking pushback he faced was over the issue of vaccine injuries.

He revealed that his push to bring in physicians who have treated thousands of vaccine-injured and long COVID patients was met with resistance, with CDC lawyers even trying to argue it was “out of scope.”

From Maryanne Demasi’s reports:

DEMASI: “OK, so what exactly happened behind closed doors?” LEVI: “So, let’s go back a bit. Once I was tasked with the role of being the Chair of the Covid immunisation workgroup, it was my job, in consultation with my colleagues on ACIP and more broadly, as well as with experts from the FDA and the CDC, to formulate an agenda for what the work group should be doing in the coming years. And in doing so, I think we mapped a range of issues, which we spoke about in our last discussion and have been listed in the Terms of Reference that’s on the CDC website. I personally think that the agenda we formulated reflects an intention to have a science-driven, evidence-based comprehensive discussion of the risks and benefits of the vaccine products, by leveraging and bringing to bear all the available information and knowledge. Previous ACIP discussions on this topic were narrowly focused on very specific questions and on very specific data sources that more often than not provided a very partial analysis and superficial answers, or no answers to critically important questions. They did not analyse a large body of scientific literature published in some of the top academic journals that have direct implications for the risks and benefits of these products, and related policy recommendations. And I think that the idea behind the new Terms of Reference was to change that. We will not exclude any question that is relevant, nor will we exclude any data source or knowledge source that is available.”

DEMASI: “And the third example?” LEVI: “Well, the third example was the most shocking to me – emotionally shocking, I mean. The first two examples were intellectually shocking, but this one was different. It was their unwillingness to examine the issue of vaccine injuries. To me, recognising vaccine injuries and vaccine-injured people is a foundational component of any successful vaccine program. You need to care for the people that trusted your system and were unfortunately injured as a result. We have seen a lot of gaslighting, and leaving the vaccine injured out to dry. I want that to change with this Covid immunisation workgroup and more generally as part of the ACIP work. We have recruited to the workgroup several highly qualified physicians with great experience who have taken care of 1000s of vaccine-injured people and long Covid patients, and we’re going to use their experience. We’ll ask them to help us formulate recommendations about how to improve diagnosis, provide recognition for these patients, and support more research into potential treatments. To me, it’s a moral obligation. And the fact that these leaders argued about that was emotionally shocking, if I’m being honest.”

DEMASI: Can I ask how they did it? How did they go about asking to remove these topics from the Terms of Reference? LEVI: They tried to use the lawyers… They used strange legal arguments to say that it was not in the scope of ACIP to examine these issues. I could not accept that. As it turns out, they were wrong, because it is in our scope, and now we intend on examining these issues. DEMASI: This sounds intense… LEVI: It was not pleasant.

On Sunday, Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer of mRNA vaccine technology, clinical researcher, and now a new member of the ACIP, shredded Biden’s radical “Pro-Gay Orgy Czar” Dr. Demetre Daskalakis in a fiery exchange over the collapse of credibility at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malone posted bluntly on X about the wave of resignations rocking the CDC:

“The real reason for the recent CDC resignations is that the ACIP Subcommittee on COVID 19 vaccines got approval to investigate the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines, and they knew the gig was up, the truth was about to come out, and they would have to account for their actions. All you need to do is read the recently approved “terms of reference” for that subcommittee and it all becomes clear.”

