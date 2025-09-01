This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The crumbling facade at the CDC is finally collapsing—and it took one of the world’s most credentialed voices in medicine to pull the curtain back.

On Sunday, Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer of mRNA vaccine technology, clinical researcher, and now a new member of the ACIP, shredded Biden’s radical “Pro-Gay Orgy Czar” Dr. Demetre Daskalakis in a fiery exchange over the collapse of credibility at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malone posted bluntly on X about the wave of resignations rocking the CDC:

“The real reason for the recent CDC resignations is that the ACIP Subcommittee on COVID 19 vaccines got approval to investigate the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines, and they knew the gig was up, the truth was about to come out, and they would have to account for their actions. All you need to do is read the recently approved “terms of reference” for that subcommittee and it all becomes clear.”

Daskalakis, Biden’s hand-picked monkeypox “czar” and who flaunts his BDSM lifestyle, fired back with a predictable defense of Big Pharma’s crumbling narrative:

“That is false. The terms of reference effectively remove the real function of the workgroup… to advise the CDC director on questions needed to set policy. FDA has vetted the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and has authorized it for this season. Your job is to set clinical policy. When’s the last time you saw a patient?”

But Malone, a man with decades of clinical, military, and research expertise under his belt, didn’t miss a beat.

Malone laid out his impeccable credentials that highlights the chasm between real expertise and woke activism.

“For the record. Dr. Demetre- What have you actually accomplished (other than being a self-described “activist doctor”), and where were you scientifically trained? You consider yourself an expert on what exactly? Dr. Robert Malone is licensed to practice Medicine in Maryland, with an emphasis on clinical research. He holds BS (Biochemistry, UC Davis), MS (Biology at UC San Diego and Salk Institute Molecular Biology and Virology Laboratories), and MD (Northwestern) degrees, and completed medical internship and fellowships in Pathology (UC Davis) and Global Clinical Research (Harvard). He is perhaps best known for his early contributions to mRNA vaccine technology and for later warning against the use of the technology in the COVID-19 vaccines. He has conducted extensive research and has development experience in the areas of pre-clinical discovery research, clinical trials, vaccines, gene therapy, bio-defense, and immunology. His experience and expertise spans molecular biology, immunology, vaccine development, clinical development, regulatory affairs (emphasis on biologics and vaccines), program management, business and contract development. He is the author of approximately 100 peer-reviewed publications, with over 15,200 citations, multiple patents and books, and has one of the largest followings on Substack. Dr. Malone has held senior positions in academia (Pathology and Surgery Assistant/Associate Professor UC Davis SOM, U Maryland SOM, USUHS), and in various biotech startups, for Bill and Melinda Gates funded NGO, as head of clinical influenza research for Solvay Biologics, and in Clinical Development at Dynport Vaccine Company, with responsibilities for all DoD biodefense vaccine products. He has been granted Secret clearance by the US DoD. He has also served as study section member or chair for numerous NIH grant and contract study sections, and has captured over 7 Billion in federal funding for clients. He has been an invited speaker at the WHO on emerging influenza vaccine technologies, and has participated as a consultant to the WHO on both vaccines and drug repurposing for emerging infectious diseases. He resides on a Virginia horse farm that he and his wife Dr. Jill Malone homesteaded.”

Daskalakis doubled down, responding with an ego-fueled rant:

“My goodness, seems like I struck a nerve. I don’t need to post my entire CV here for your review. Generally I don’t have to lead with my training to prove I am a leader. I don’t feel compelled to prove to people that I am competent. My actions, aware, and achievements have demonstrated my scientific and clinical leadership. My work, sir, speaks for itself. I have ended countless outbreaks, changed the trajectory of HIV in NYC and the US, and led emergency responses locally and nationally with great success. You can find my extensive publication record on PubMed. Any doctor who is not an activist for his or her patients has no business in medicine, caring for patients, or setting policy. Advocating for people to get the care that they need is activism. And, I see patients living with HIV in Atlanta while I managed outbreaks and a $7 billion Center at CDC with over 1300 staff. Google if you want to learn more. I have things to work on other than proving to you that I am qualified.”

Malone shot back:

“That is not my CV. Just some high points. My CV is over 30 pages.”

To which Demetre smugly quipped:

“OMG JINX! Mine is 33!… I think you graduated medical school 7 years before me. I wonder how long my CV will be 7 years from now? The race is on!”

Malone, unfazed, dropped the hammer:

“Here is the actual full CV in case you care, @dr_demetre, since you decided to play the credentialism card. Still waiting on your scientific training and chops, since you claim to be a scientist. MD and MPH is not scientific training.”

