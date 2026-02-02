Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough was recently asked a simple but direct question about vaccines by podcast host Lila Rose.

Dr. McCullough told Rose he has taken 69 vaccine doses over his lifetime. Therefore, he “cannot be labeled an anti-vaxxer.” That disclosure led Rose to ask if he would make a different decision about those 69 vaccines knowing what he knows now. His answer is now going viral.

#10 - Dr. Peter McCullough says he would take no vaccines and suggests he would make the same choice for his children if he could go back in time.

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: “I took 69 vaccines… I can tell you I cannot be labeled as an anti-vaxxer.”

LILA ROSE: “But if you knew what you knew today and you had the choice, would you still take those 69 vaccines?”

MCCULLOUGH: “No.”

LILA ROSE: “None?”

MCCULLOUGH: “If I knew what I know now, and I’d rely on… 12 studies, 12 showing a healthy child born today… remains healthier if they take no vaccines whatsoever.”

The McCullough Foundation report detailing those 12 vaccine studies can be found here.

Dr. McCullough also explained to Rose why people always seem to get sick after taking the flu shot.

He revealed he was getting sick “virtually every month,” not realizing that the flu shots he was taking could be causing the problem.

According to the data, when you get the flu shot, your risk of catching the common cold “markedly increases.”

And a new study from the Cleveland Clinic found that last year’s flu shot actually INCREASED the risk of catching the flu itself.

The study stated: “In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state, yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of NEGATIVE 26.9%.”

The full interview is available here.

#9 - Jeffrey Epstein admits in a previously-unreleased interview that Wall Street deliberately makes its job sound complicated to take money from the little guy.

“They don’t want the little guy to understand what they do because they make so much money and they don’t do very much.”

#8 - Trevor Noah makes a defamatory joke about Trump going to Epstein’s Island: “What are you to do about it?”



President Trump responds almost immediately saying he’s going to sue to sh!t out of him: “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

Credit: Chief Nerd

#7 - Dan Bongino gets visibly heated as he delivers this message to the dipshit “grifter bums” who do nothing but “throw popcorn at the ring.”

“You didn’t do shit. You did nothing. You didn’t volunteer. You didn’t give up your show. You did nothing. All you did was bullshit people and say ‘Nothing’s happening.’”

“You sat in the front row with your popcorn, ankle-biting, throwing this popcorn at the ring, at two guys in there sparring away, fighting for this country while you did shit.”

“You want to critique it, say you would have done better? Step up. Go ahead. They got openings. You go try it. See what you’re dealing with.”

#6 - Bill Maher’s face goes flat as an audience member voices APPROVAL of Don Lemon’s arrest.



“Somebody went yes, like, good,” Maher said, taken aback.



“It’s not good to arrest him,” he fired back.



But Maher’s firm opposition to the arrest quickly eroded when MTG educated him on the FACE Act, shifting him from “How can possibly you think this is good” to “Can we just charge Don Lemon with not cool man?”



MAHER: “They arrested Don Lemon. Somebody went yes, like, good. It’s not good to arrest him.”



MTG: “Well, I’m going to say he violated the FACE Act. He went into a church, disrupted their worship, and then later in an interview, compared them to white supremacists. That’s not journalism. That’s activism.”



MAHER: “But does it warrant getting arrested?”



MTG: “Disrupting a worship service, stopping people’s right to worship God? That is violation of the FACE Act. And under the Biden administration, pro-lifers were sent to prison up to 11 years for praying in front of an abortion clinic, and they were convicted under the FACE Act. So I don’t think that’s journalism. That’s not First Amendment, going in and harassing people in the middle of church.”



MAHER: “Okay, but can we just charge him with ‘not cool, man’?”



MTG: “I completely support his arrest.”

#5 - Chris Cuomo Claims He’s Sorry for His Past Coverage

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry ... I wish I had done things differently."

#4 - Jeffrey Epstein says in a newly surfaced interview with Steve Bannon that there would be “RUNS on the bank” if the public knew how the banking system works.

“If you have one [dollar], you can lend out nine. That’s the way our system works.”

“People on the street... would find it impossible to believe.”

#3 - Bill Maher breaks his silence over his decision not to wear a lapel pin for Renee Good.

Maher said Renee’s death was a “terrible thing that happened,” but he had “no need to wear a pin about it.”

The media was livid.

Now that he’s had time to think, he responds again with this message:

#2 - Hip-hop superstar and Trump ally Nicki Minaj sets the internet on fire after making this disturbing claim on X:

“Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP.”

#1 - While other singers drop F bombs and virtue signal about ICE, Jelly Roll praises Jesus Christ at the Grammys.



“I know they're gonna try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out.”



“First of all, Jesus, I hear you and I'm listening, Lord. I am listening.”



“I want to tell y'all right now, Jesus is for everybody. Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label. Jesus is Jesus and anybody, everybody can have a relationship with him…”

Credit: Collin Rugg

