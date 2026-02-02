This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo expressed remorse for multiple aspects of his past news coverage during a Tuesday episode of “The Chris Cuomo Project.”

Cuomo’s podcast episode was a response to the Jan. 24 fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minnesota by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers. The NewsNation host issued apologies for what he characterized as his soft coverage on issues related to President Donald Trump, COVID-19 and former President Joe Biden.

Watch:

“We’ve been led so far afield. We’re so fucked up. We’re so twisted up. And you want to say, ‘Oh, Cuomo, it’s you.’ You know what? Fine. It’s me. I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” Cuomo said. “I’m sorry I wasn’t more aggressive about who and what Trump is and is capable of when this first all started. I’m sorry. “Okay? I’m sorry that I didn’t push back more during the impeachment, when all the Russia and the dossier and everything was so flimsy and it was so obviously political. I’m sorry that I wasn’t more muscular in testing that. I’m sorry. I should have been.”

Cuomo was an anchor at CNN during Trump’s entire first term and harshly criticized him during his tenure at the network. CNN fired him on Dec. 4, 2021 and his NewsNation show did not debut until Oct. 3, 2022.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t have a platform during the phase of the pandemic when we started to learn that a lot of our underlying assumptions were wrong and that the government had been wrong about things, whether it was the need for distancing, the need for anything, the need for vaccines, the money, any of it,” Cuomo said. “I’m sorry. I wish I could do it differently.”

“I wish I’d been more muscular with the brother and sister Democrats when they were thinking about riding the Biden train for a second term, when such a big part of why he got a term was because it was only going to be one and everybody knew he was at the end of his powers,” he added. “I should have been stronger about how they were fucking up this process and getting themselves into a position where they seemed like Trump was a less risky choice. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry — if that’s what you need to hear.”

However, Cuomo also defended himself from criticism of his coverage.

“The idea that I’ve been repeating the same mistake is bullshit,” he said. “I try. I wish, I wish I had done things differently. I wish.”

Moreover, Cuomo explained why his punditry shifted since leaving CNN for NewsNation during a July 17 discussion he posted on his Substack, which is also titled “The Chris Cuomo Project.”

“My deal with NewsNation was: I am not a partisan — but I do hate them. And I want to bash the Democratic Party. And I want to bash the Republican Party because they are part of a system that is killing our democracy,” he said at the time. “And I didn’t say that at CNN because I didn’t feel it as deeply — and I was part of policing the system.”

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share