The Vigilant Fox

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Rodney's avatar
Rodney
3d

Is Dr. Malone calling for the end of the MRNA jabs? Is Dr. Malone calling for the prosecution of the bastards that implemented the covid killing spree?

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Roger's avatar
Roger
3d

I think Dr Naomi Wolf called this out first. And in the book she edited, called The Pfizer Papers, that summarizes the work of over 3,000 volunteer independent scientists who read the Pfizer vax data FOIA-ed from the FDA by ICAN (icandecide.org), it makes it clear that the primary focus of Pfizer was NOT on respiratory disease, but the vaccine's effects on reproduction!! These are first order criminals.

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