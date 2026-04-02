The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Four years ago, Dr. Malone warned: “Something’s happening” to women’s reproductive organs post-vaccine, while the CDC dismissed it as “female hysteria.”

He said: “There’s something going on with the ovaries because the ovaries drive menstruation.”

“The [vaccine] lipids seem to go to the ovaries.”

“They’re getting concentrated there. Something’s happening, and no one’s interested in investigating it.”

Dr. Malone was right. Something indeed was happening inside the bodies of women.

This once-called “conspiracy theory” is now backed by reality. And the numbers don’t lie.

For years, we were told this couldn’t happen.

We were told it was “impossible.” That the science didn’t allow for it. Period. Conversation over.

And anyone who said otherwise just didn’t understand how science works.

But something didn’t add up.

Because across the country, people who never got the shot started reporting the same things. They were getting sick after being around those who did.

And not in vague ways. Undeniable patterns were popping up everywhere—across different people, in different places, with the same triggers.

At first, it sounded like a coincidence.

A headache here. Fatigue there. A strange illness that didn’t quite feel like anything they’d had before.

But then the “coincidences” kept coming.

Same symptoms. Same timing. Same trigger.

Someone gets the shot and within hours or days, the person next to them starts experiencing something they just can’t explain.

And the more you look at it, the harder it becomes to ignore.

Because these aren’t random complaints—people have described very specific reactions.

Flu-like illness. Nosebleeds. Rashes. Heart palpitations. Dizziness. Tinnitus. Crushing fatigue.

Over and over again.

Not identical—but unmistakably similar. And unexplained.

These weren’t rare reactions.

They were common enough that people started recognizing them in real time—before anyone had a name for what was happening.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Numerous data sources have corroborated that the COVID vaccines shed in a consistent and replicable manner.

And it wasn’t just one type of symptom.

People described headaches that wouldn’t go away, sudden fatigue, flu-like illness, dizziness, heart palpitations, rashes, tinnitus, and more.

Different people. Same clusters.

That’s when it stopped sounding random and started sounded like an unexpected consequence.

Then something even harder to dismiss started happening.

Women began reporting sudden, abnormal menstrual changes.

Not subtle shifts.

Severe bleeding. Early cycles. Prolonged periods. Massive clots they’d never seen before.

In some cases, it happened immediately after being in close proximity to someone recently vaccinated.

That’s when people really started paying attention.

Menstrual cycles are very predictable. When something changes suddenly—and severely—it gets noticed.

Quietly at first and then with increasing concern, women started sharing their experiences with each other and realized they weren’t alone.

Some of these cases are difficult to read. This isn’t minor stuff.

Postmenopausal women—who hadn’t had a period in years—suddenly bleeding again.

Girls as young as 8 or 9 experiencing unexpected (and scary) changes.

Women in their 80s and 90s reporting symptoms that their doctors couldn’t explain.

And these weren’t isolated cases. The same patterns showed up again and again.

Clearly, something was going on that wasn’t happening before.

One report describes a woman who wasn’t even menstruating at the time.

She was standing near a group of recently vaccinated individuals.

And within 30 minutes, her white dress was visibly stained red. It sounds unbelievable. It must have been so scary.

It wasn’t stress.

It wasn’t her imagination.

It was something huge and hugely unsettling happening in real time.

In other cases, the bleeding was so severe it led to anemia.

Some women even ended up in the ER.

Others described clots so large and unusual they didn’t recognize what they were feeling and seeing.

And what makes it more unsettling is how often these symptoms followed a very specific exposure.

And it wasn’t just women.

Men reported fatigue so severe they couldn’t function.

Others reported heart symptoms, dizziness, or neurological effects.

Different systems—same pattern.

What made it harder to ignore was how repeatable these symptoms were.

Whether a woman experiencing odd menstrual symptoms or a man so fatigued he couldn’t get out of bed. People would feel fine—until a specific exposure.

Then the same symptoms would come back.

Same place. Same person. Same timing.

Over and over again.

People started noticing patterns in their own lives.

They felt fine—until they went to church. Until they took a crowded commute. Until their partner came home from a trip. Until they were in a confined space with someone who had recently gotten a shot.

Same trigger. Same outcome.

Even when people weren’t looking for it.

“I never got sick the entire pandemic… now every time I’m around certain people, I do.”

At this point, people thought it was coincidence. Until researchers started compiling the data.

What they found changes the entire conversation.

Numerous data sources have corroborated that the COVID vaccines shed in a consistent and replicable manner.

And it didn’t stop there.

Some reported concerning neurological symptoms:

Brain fog

Loss of balance

Numbness or tingling

Internal vibrations

Others reported circulatory issues:

Chest tightness

Arrhythmias

Unusual bruising

Blood clots

Different systems—same pattern, same trigger.

And for some, it even became predictable.

They could tell something was about to happen before it did.

A strange smell. A sudden feeling of unease. Or symptoms that would hit like clockwork hours later.

Not once. Repeatedly.

Some people changed their routines.

Some left their jobs.

Some stopped going out altogether—because they couldn’t risk triggering it again.

At one point, over 1,500 individual reports were gathered and compared.

Independently submitted from different people who didn’t know each other.

And yet—the patterns matched.

What mattered wasn’t that every person had the exact same reaction.

It’s that the reactions followed the pattern.

Some people reacted instantly. Others only realized what was happening after the same symptoms kept showing up—again and again—after the same kinds of exposure.

But most people weren’t looking for this pattern. Why would you expect any of this to happen? So it wasn’t immediately easy for everyone to see.

And for some, despite the repeatable patters, they dug in their heels, put their fingers in their ears, and kept their blinders on.

Once those patterns became clear, something else stood out—to those willing to see it.

The intensity wasn’t random.

The strongest reactions tended to happen right after someone was vaccinated or boosted.

In confined spaces like cars. During prolonged exposure. Or after direct physical contact.

The stronger the exposure—the stronger the reaction.

That’s a pattern.

At a certain point, people started noticing something else.

It wasn’t just exposure. It was the dose.

More time around someone → worse symptoms

Closer contact → stronger reaction

And for some, they could even identify specific individuals who consistently made them sick.

Let that sink in.

Some even described what they called a “super shedder”—one person in a group who consistently triggered symptoms.

Can you imagine if someone in your life suddenly started making you feel sick every time you saw them? Where do you go from there?

Here’s the data that’s hardest to ignore:

A dataset of over 6,000 women was compiled.

Not just anecdotes—patterns you could measure.

Among those who reported no COVID infection and no vaccination, over 92% said they experienced abnormal health reactions or menstrual irregularities after 2021.

And many said it started within just a few days of close exposure.

That’s not a small signal. That’s not a marginal effect. Nearly everyone in that group reported something changing.

And this is just the beginning.

A Midwestern Doctor’s full breakdown goes far beyond symptoms—into something far more personal, and far more difficult to talk about.

Numerous data sources have corroborated that the COVID vaccines shed in a consistent and replicable manner.

When thousands of independent reports start lining up…

Same symptoms

Same timing

Same exposure patterns

You’re no longer looking at isolated stories.

You’re looking at a signal.

We’re not supposed to ignore signals like this and pretend everything is ok.

With data, the question shifts.

The question becomes what could cause this?

Because in theory, this shouldn’t happen.

The injections don’t contain a live virus. They aren’t supposed to replicate. They aren’t supposed to spread.

So what exactly would be “shedding”? What are people reacting to?

One of the leading explanations involves something most people have never heard of: Exosomes.

Tiny particles your cells release constantly.

They carry signals, proteins—even genetic material—between cells.

They’re part of how the body communicates internally.

After vaccination, the body produces large amounts of spike protein.

Some of that spike protein ends up on these exosomes.

Which means… You’re not just producing spike internally.

You may also be releasing spike-carrying particles into your environment.

That would mean exposure isn’t theoretical. It’s physical.

But proximity isn’t the most intense exposure people are reporting.

Not even close.

Some of the most serious cases happen in situations people aren’t expecting at all.

And once you see those reports, you can’t unsee them.

Numerous data sources have corroborated that the COVID vaccines shed in a consistent and replicable manner.

Exposure may not just be through air. Reports also suggest reactions after:

Skin contact

Shared environments

Even objects and surfaces

So it’s clear they don’t just stay inside you.

They’ve been detected in breath.

They’ve been found on masks.

They’ve been identified in breast milk.

In one study, unvaccinated children living with vaccinated parents showed an immune response—without ever being vaccinated.

That suggests exposure—not injection.

If that mechanism is even partially correct, it would explain a lot.

Why proximity matters

Why confined spaces make it worse

Why timing lines up after vaccination

Why some people react immediately

And why the symptoms look so similar to known spike-related effects.

And this is where things get really uncomfortable.

Because if even part of this is real, it raises a bigger question:

What happens when a medical intervention doesn’t just affect the person who takes it, but the people around them too?

We were told to get vaccinated to protect those around us. But what if that backfired and those who got vaccinated harmed those around them?

So where do we go from here?

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Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Numerous data sources have corroborated that the COVID vaccines shed in a consistent and replicable manner.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

Statins, Cholesterol, and The Real Cause of Heart Disease

The Hidden Dangers of Hospital Births & How to Protect Your Family

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

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