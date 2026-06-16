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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
2h

DMSO is a wonder substance. It’s not a drug.

https://youtu.be/4XEt0n6LPrk?is=vl7azBgHcwe0J6Qh

It was on 60 Minutes in the 1960’s. Why was this substance buried?

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pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
2h

"Jackson’s doctors CAN'T EXPLAIN how he went from a quadriplegic to a walking, self-sufficient person again."

What, is that doctor BLIND or just deliberately ignoring the obvious? More and more, it's become obvious that doctors LIE to keep their good standing with Pharma. It's beyond infuriating!

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