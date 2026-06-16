The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Erica Drum was told her son Jackson would never breathe on his own again.

A hockey hit launched him headfirst into the boards. Broken neck & spine. Doctors said he’d be paralyzed for life.

Jackson is now walking and has recovered every fine motor skill he lost.

What happened?

His loving mother took a chance on a substance called DMSO. And what followed was nothing short of a miracle.

ERICA DRUM: “[Doctors] said there was no hope of recovery… He is vent-dependent, feeding tube-dependent. We were told he is never going to eat or drink or be able to breathe independently.”

“I had a friend, and she’s like, ‘Hey, I know of this thing [DMSO] that’s supposed to help spinal cord injuries, and it helps reduce the swelling.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, well maybe we can try that.’ Because at this point, we didn’t have any options.”

“We decided to try [DMSO] topically. We bought like a little rollerball one… We started that on day four or five, and by day seven, I would poke his feet or his legs, and he would open his eyes [despite being on intense painkillers].”

“And then there was a PT working with him, and she felt his hip flexor fire. And they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ He went from an Asia A to an Asia C, which usually is not supposed to happen.”

“You’re either a severe spinal cord injury with no sensation, nothing, like an Asia A. You don’t go from an A to a C. From there, he was Asia C. And I’m still rubbing this stuff on him every chance I get.”

“I mean, I would rub that thing on him probably ten times a day. What’s interesting is I was able to rub it on the left side of his body more than his right side. His left side is definitely stronger.”

“The right side is slowly coming back. His hand grip on this side was like 1 pound probably four months ago. And now it’s up to 20 pounds. He literally has every single fine motor skill. It’s a matter of us now strengthening them.”

“He hasn’t used his wheelchair in three weeks… We moved to the arm crutches. And now in therapy, he’s working on walking without the arm crutches.”

“We were like ventilator-dependent, medication-dependent… And now we’re down to just the baclofen.”

“My son is one of the only people I’ve met that does not have the nerve pain with his condition. So he is off of all nerve pain meds.”

Jackson’s doctors can’t explain how he went from a quadriplegic to a walking, self-sufficient person again.

But his mother attests it was the DMSO.

The thing is, Jackson isn’t the only person with a story like this.

Jackson’s story is an incredible example of exactly why DMSO is so hard to dismiss.

A nerve injury recovery that looks impossible on the surface starts to make more sense when you look at what DMSO appears to do inside damaged tissue.

It doesn’t behave like a normal painkiller.

It acts more like a cellular reset.

And once you see what it can do… you can’t unsee it.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Why a single agent, through its forgotten biophysical effects, can reverse an improbable range of “incurable” neurological conditions.

DMSO is often described as an “umbrella remedy” because it does several things at once.

It improves circulation.

It reduces inflammation.

It protects cells from stress.

It helps revive injured tissue.

And turns out that in the nervous system, that combination may matter more than almost anywhere else.

The key idea is this: Neuropathic pain is often not just “pain.”

It can come from damaged, inflamed, compressed, poorly perfused, or hyperactive nerves that keep firing long after the original injury should have healed.

So conventional pain drugs often fail.

They suppress the signal without repairing the system producing it.

Conventional pain drugs do nothing for the root cause of the pain.

This thread and the free version of A Midwestern Doctor’s article barely scratch the surface. The full report is roughly 33,500 words, covering the nerve-healing mechanisms, clinical data, reader cases, exact protocols, and the pain formulation that everyone has been waiting for.

Why a single agent, through its forgotten biophysical effects, can reverse an improbable range of “incurable” neurological conditions.

One of the most striking findings is that DMSO selectively affects the small nerve fibers involved in chronic pain.

These C fibers help transmit burning, electric, shooting, and aching pain.

DMSO can block these pain fibers while sparing larger nerve fibers. Which may help explain why people report relief without feeling like the whole nervous system has been shut down.

That matters because neuropathic pain is one of medicine’s most frustrating problems.

Diabetic neuropathy

Chemo neuropathy

Post-surgical nerve damage

Shingles pain

Trigeminal neuralgia

Fibromyalgia

CRPS

Patients often cycle through gabapentin, antidepressants, opioids, nerve blocks, or surgery, only to be told the remaining pain is something they may have to live with.

DMSO raises a very different possibility.

What if some chronic nerve pain isn’t permanent damage, but a stuck pattern?

A dysfunctional circuit?

A swollen or compressed nerve?

A scar-driven interference field?

A small fiber pain loop that never turns off?

That would explain why a compound that changes circulation, inflammation, membranes, and nerve firing could have such broad effects.

How can one compound affect pain transmission, inflammation, circulation, scar tissue, nerve repair, and drug delivery at the same time?

It sounds impossible, but it isn’t.

All of the details are in A Midwestern Doctor’s full article. You don’t want to miss this.

Why a single agent, through its forgotten biophysical effects, can reverse an improbable range of “incurable” neurological conditions.

DMSO’s biophysical effects have been largely forgotten.

DMSO interacts with water, cell membranes, and the cytoskeleton—the internal scaffolding that helps cells hold shape, move, repair, and communicate.

The claim isn’t simply that DMSO “numbs” pain.

It may actually temporarily shift cellular structures, then allow them to reform in a stronger, more organized state.

DMSO has been linked to microtubule stabilization, Schwann cell activity, stem cell differentiation into neurons, axonal resealing, improved nerve conduction, and reduced scarring around injured nerves.

In plain English, those are several different pathways involved in damaged nerves surviving, reconnecting, and functioning again.

No one is asking you to accept shocking claims on faith alone. Some of the most shocking DMSO stories sound unbelievable until you understand DMSO’s mechanisms. Then they make perfect sense.

If you’re anything like me, you hear a story like Todd’s, a man who was dealing with terminal ALS, and you feel excitement for what this means and happiness for Todd’s second chance at life.

But at the same time, it’s impossible to ignore the weight of realization that something so effective has been withheld from so many people who have suffered needlessly.

But today, we’re breaking down the walls. More and more people are being helped by DMSO and they’re eager to share their stories.

The full article is full of personal stories of people successfully using DMSO.

They describe incredible things like sensation returning after years of numbness.

Burning feet calming down.

Trigeminal neuralgia easing when nothing else worked.

Post-surgical nerve damage improving.

Migraine patterns changing.

Those stories would sound random and just wouldn’t make sense if DMSO had only one effect.

They look a lot less random when the same mechanisms keep showing up.

Complex regional pain syndrome, or CRPS, is a brutal chronic pain disorder where the pain is often far out of proportion to the original injury.

It can involve burning pain, swelling, color changes, temperature changes, sweating abnormalities, tremors, stiffness, and loss of function.

In conventional medicine, there is no definitive cure.

Yet DMSO has been studied for CRPS for decades.

There are multiple clinical studies, including randomized trials, showing topical DMSO improved pain, swelling, motion, and overall function, especially in early “warm” CRPS.

This isn’t merely a collection of internet anecdotes. CRPS relief is one of the places where the evidence base for DMSO is hardest to ignore.

The full 33,500+ word breakdown gets into a specific pain formulation that appears to matter a lot for neuropathic pain. This is the kind of detail people dealing with burning, electric, shooting pain who struggle to find relief are going to want to see and share.

Why a single agent, through its forgotten biophysical effects, can reverse an improbable range of “incurable” neurological conditions.

Shingles can leave people with severe nerve pain long after the rash disappears.

Evidence suggests DMSO combinations not only reduced shingles pain, but may have helped prevent the long-term nerve pain that follows.

If that holds up, it’s not a small finding.

It’s actually life changing.

Then there are compression neuropathies. Things like:

Carpal tunnel

Cubital tunnel

Sciatica

Radial nerve injuries

Pinched nerves

These are cases where nerves are irritated, squeezed, inflamed, or poorly supplied with blood.

DMSO’s combination of anti-inflammatory, circulation-improving, tissue-penetrating, and muscle-relaxing effects makes it extremely relevant to this category.

In the midst of an ongoing chronic pain and opioid crisis, DMSO is the exactly the kind of thing medicine should be studying—and with urgency!

Why? Because DMSO’s pain relief appears to work through mechanisms independent of opioid receptors, while also interacting with the body’s own pain-control systems.

Instead, DMSO remains obscure.

But together we’re changing that.

The information that A Midwestern Doctor is sharing isn’t license for reckless experimentation with DMSO.

There’s a lot you need to know to use it effectively and safely and it can all be found in the full article.

Because concentration matters.

Application site matters.

Sensitivity matters.

What it carries through the skin matters.

And for some people, too much or the wrong route can even create problems.

That’s why the practical guidance isn’t a side detail. It is the part you need most.

The protocol section of the full article takes this exciting information to a practical and useful level. It explains why location matters, why scars may matter, why dose can change the response, and why some combinations may even outperform DMSO alone.

Everyone already using and curious about DMSO needs to read this—in full.

Why a single agent, through its forgotten biophysical effects, can reverse an improbable range of “incurable” neurological conditions.

Pain isn’t always something we should just silence.

Sometimes pain is a warning signal.

Sometimes it’s a damaged nerve.

Sometimes it’s a hypersensitive circuit.

Sometimes it’s poor circulation, inflammation, scar tissue, or a nerve trapped somewhere along its path.

DMSO forces a different and important question: What if we stop trying to suppress pain and help the nervous system work normally again instead?

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Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Why a single agent, through its forgotten biophysical effects, can reverse an improbable range of “incurable” neurological conditions.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

How DMSO Heals the Spine and Reverses Paralysis

What They Don’t Tell You About C-Sections

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

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