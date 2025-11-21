This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

The Gateway Pundit reported that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) took to the House floor Tuesday night and thoroughly embarrassed herself and now the doctor she falsely smeared is speaking out.

She accused the GOP of a double standard by asserting Republicans, including Mitt Romney, Lee Zeldin, John McCain, and George W. Bush, had once taken money from Jeffrey Epstein, alluding to the infamous late pedophile.

Embarrassingly, the Epstein donor that Crockett was referring to was a physician from New York who had no relation to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein. Some of the donations she had referenced were even made after Epstein’s death.

When pressed in an interview following the claim, Crockett responded, “I never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein. Just so that people understand, when you make a donation, your picture is not there.”

She continued, “So my team, what they did is they Googled, and that is specifically why I said a Jeffrey Epstein. Unlike Republicans, I at least don’t go out and just tell lies.”

But FEC filings show the city, state, ZIP code, occupation, and employer of a donor. Unlike the Physician Jeffrey Epstein, pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s donations identify him as a financier and come from addresses affiliated with the convicted sex trafficker. It’s not that hard to verify– even with only 20 minutes.

But Crockett maintains that “Within 20 minutes, you could not find that out, not from just doing a quick search on FEC. So, number one, I made sure that I was clear that it was a Jeffrey Epstein, but I never said that it was specifically that Jeffrey Epstein because I knew that we would, we would need more time to really dig in.”

Surprisingly, leftist CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins actually pressed her and did not let her spew lies.

The actual donor referred to in the filing is actually Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, a Long Island neurosurgeon.

Speaking exclusively with The New York Post Dr. Epstein floated a masterstroke of revenge he could dish to Crockett following her disengenious smear.

Per the Post:

“I think that I should contribute money to Jasmine Crockett and then let everybody know that she also took money from Jeffrey Epstein,” Epstein told The Post. ***** “Until she said something, it was never an issue,” Epstein said when asked if he’s ever been confused for the well-connected sex criminal in the past.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

