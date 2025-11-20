This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kelen McBreen

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said during a recent House hearing that Trump EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and other Republicans received donations from “somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, insinuating they were made by the deceased pedophile.

In reality, a different man named Jeffrey Epstein had made donations to Zeldin and other GOP politicians.

Of course, the notorious Jeffrey Epstein primarily donated to Democrats.

“Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly: Mitt Romney, the NRCC, Lee Zeldin, George Bush, WinRed, McCain-Palin, Rick Lazio,” she said.

“Yes Crockett, a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein) donated to a prior campaign of mine,” Zeldin wrote on social media.

Responding to the mistake during a CNN interview, Crockett lied about her remarks by claiming she said “a Jeffrey Epstein” made the donations, but on the House floor she clearly said the Republicans “took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein.”

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins questioned Crockett about why she defended Democrat Rep. Stacey Plaskett for texting with Epstein during a House hearing, but incorrectly criticized Republicans for taking money from Jeffrey Epstein.

“Do you want to correct the record?” Collins asked, with Crockett absurdly replying, “I never said it was THAT Jeffrey Epstein. Just so that people understand, when you make a donation, your picture is not there. And because they decided to spring this on us, in real time, I wanted the Republicans to think about what could potentially happen, because I knew that they didn’t even try to go through the FEC.”

“So my team, what they did is they Googled, and that is specifically why I said, ‘a Jeffrey Epstein.’ Unlike Republicans, I at least don’t go out and just tell lies,” she continued. “Because it was not the same one? That’s fine. But when Lee Zeldin had something to say, all he had to say was, it was a different Jeffrey Epstein. He admitted that he did receive donations from a Jeffrey Epstein. So, at least I wasn’t trying to mislead people.”

Crockett’s explanation is laughable as she would obviously never have mentioned the donation unless she believed it came from the child trafficker Epstein, not a random physician.

CNN’s Scott Jennings mocked the Texas Democrat on 𝕏, writing, “She is literally the perfect modern Democrat. Absolutely perfect. I hope everyone sees this. Just 10/10, no notes performance.”

Dozens of social media users blasted the lying politician:

