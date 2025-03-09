This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

You’d think that after losing an election by such massive margins, the DNC would look to change course, steer away from the insanity that radical leftists working within the Party have relentlessly pushed for the past four years, but no.

They’ve actually chosen to double down and get MORE deranged.

No where is this more in evidence than with the appointment of this guy, Roger Lau as executive director.

Fox News reports:

As calls continue to grow for the Democratic Party to moderate following a disappointing performance in the November election, the Democratic National Committee announced the hiring of an executive director with a history of promoting far-left ideologies. The DNC announced the hiring of Roger Lau as executive director in a press release highlighting his long career, which includes working on campaigns for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. A Fox News Digital review found multiple instances of Lau associating with progressive causes, including signing onto a letter in 2020 that claimed the United States is built on ‘racism’ and ‘genocide.’

Right. More of this nonsense it is then.

They’re in a death spiral.

If this were a corporation, pursuing the same proven failed methods of business, they’d go bankrupt and disappear quickly.

Republicans are just going to keep winning by opposing the same deranged policies.

Have they just accepted it’s going to take many many election cycles to recover any chance of winning again?

Surely already elected Democrats are aware they can’t keep going down this road though?

Nope.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share